David Turnbull: Celtic target among Scotland's best products, says Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson

David Turnbull is once again a target for Celtic

Celtic target David Turnbull is one of the best players Scottish football has ever produced, according to Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson.

The Scottish champions have made a renewed approach to sign the 21-year-old midfielder, who was on the verge of moving to Celtic Park last summer before his medical revealed a knee problem, which required him to have an operation and miss seven months.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon confirmed on Tuesday that the two clubs had re-entered negotiations to resurrect the deal they first agreed last year.

0:40 Celtic manager Neil Lennon said on Tuesday he had 'no idea' how the club's renewed approach to sign Motherwell midfielder David Turnbull was developing Celtic manager Neil Lennon said on Tuesday he had 'no idea' how the club's renewed approach to sign Motherwell midfielder David Turnbull was developing

"I don't get involved in the money side of things, but he was valued at £3m the last time and he's certainly a £3m player in my eyes," said Robinson, who confirmed Turnbull missed training ahead of the Europa League first-round qualifier with Glentoran on Thursday.

"As a player, not just to me, David is a top, top talent and one of the best I believe Scotland will have ever produced.

"I can't sing his praises high enough in terms of his mentality and his talent."

Robinson insists his side can cope without their main creative spark, despite failing to win any of their first five Premiership fixtures so far this season.

"But listen, we lose players every year," he added. "I make no mistake, David Turnbull is a top-class footballer, but that is the model at Motherwell. That's how we survive.

"We develop players, we've done that consistently over the last three-and-a-half years. We sell players every single year.

"And we have spells where we don't win games because that's what happens when you develop players and things go round in circles. We've got eight new players in the team, so it goes round. Sometimes it takes a little bit longer.

"I'm delighted for the players who move on because it's a tribute to the staff here and the work they do.

"We'll be delighted if it happens - but if it doesn't we've got a very talented boy."

Asked if Turnbull would be involved against Glentoran, Robinson said: "I'm not sure at this stage. I've no idea where we're at right now."

