David Turnbull: Celtic make fresh approach for Motherwell midfielder

David Turnbull almost joined Celtic from Motherwell in June 2019

Celtic have made a renewed approach to sign Motherwell midfielder David Turnbull with a fee close to being agreed between the two sides.

Turnbull was on the verge of joining Celtic in June 2019 before his medical revealed a knee problem, which required him to have an operation and miss six months of football.

The 21-year-old returned to first-team action in February and played twice before the 2019/20 season was ended prematurely by the coronavirus pandemic.

Once a fee is set, the agreement of personal terms between player and club is expected to be straightforward.

0:23 Turnbull's only goal of the season so far was this smart finish Turnbull's only goal of the season so far was this smart finish

Turnbull has started all five league games of the new season for Motherwell, scoring one goal against Livingston.

His breakthrough season in 2018/19 saw him score 15 goals and be voted Scottish Football Writers' Young Player of the Year.

Turnbull has made two appearances for Scotland U21s, both coming before his injury in 2019.

If the move is completed, Turnbull will become Neil Lennon's third signing of the summer, following the arrivals of forward Albian Ajeti from West Ham and goalkeeper Vasilios Barkas from AEK Athens.

All the latest news, analysis and rumours from the window in one place.

The summer transfer window in Scotland will run for 12 weeks from July 24 and close at midnight on October 5.

Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.