Scottish Premiership fixtures: Watch Celtic vs Rangers in season's first Old Firm derby live on Sky Sports

Rangers and Celtic won one Old Firm derby apiece in the Scottish Premiership last season

Watch the first Old Firm derby of the season live on Sky Sports, with the next round of live Scottish Premiership fixtures announced.

Steven Gerrard's men, who sit atop of the early Scottish Premiership table after winning four of their opening five games, will travel to Celtic Park on October 17, exclusively live on Sky Sports, with kick-off at 12.30pm.

Only two Old Firm derbies were held in the division last season with Celtic winning the first, 2-0 at Ibrox, in September 2019, before Rangers got revenge in December with their first win at Celtic Park since 2010.

Three other league fixtures have been chosen for broadcast on Sky Sports, including Celtic's trip to St Johnstone on Friday October 2, kick-off at 7.45pm.

Rangers will also face a strong test in their televised trip to Hibernian, who trail them in the Scottish Premiership only on goal difference, on Sunday September 2 at 12pm.

They will be back on the box a week later as they travel to Stephen Robinson's Motherwell, with kick-off also at midday.

New Scottish Premiership live fixtures

Sun Sep 20: Hibernian vs Rangers (12pm)

Sun Sep 27: Motherwell vs Rangers (12pm)

Fri Oct 2: St Johnstone vs Celtic (7.45pm)

Sat Oct 17: Celtic vs Rangers (12.30pm)

For a round-up of all the live Scottish Premiership games on Sky Sports, click here.