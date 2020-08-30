Matt Doherty: Defender completes move to Tottenham from Wolves

Tottenham have completed the signing of defender Matt Doherty from Wolves on a four-year deal.

Spurs were in the market for a new right-back this summer and Jose Mourinho was keen on the experienced Republic of Ireland international.

The 28-year-old made 50 appearances for Wolves last season and has enhanced his reputation as both a reliable defender and significant threat going forward, scoring seven times in all competitions.

Comparing the stats of Serge Aurier and Matt Doherty

"I'm very proud to be joining such a big club. The best stadium in the world, probably the best training ground in the world from what I've seen," Doherty told Spurs TV.

"The first game of the season is two weeks away so I can't wait to get going. When I put the shirt on it's all go for me.

"I can play in a back three, the wing-back, in the midfield, I can play in a flat four at the back, there are many things I can do and I'll give everything I can for this club.

"My time at Wolves has been fantastic, I haven't got a bad word to say about the whole club at all. But now I feel like coming here is going to take my game and career to the next level. With Tottenham now I'm taking a big step forward."

Serge Aurier could leave Tottenham this summer with AC Milan, Bayer Leverkusen and Monaco keen

Spurs have already sold young right-back Kyle Walker-Peters to Southampton this summer and they are also prepared to sell current Serge Aurier for the right price. He has interest from AC Milan, Bayer Leverkusen and Monaco.

The 27-year-old Ivory Coast international has two years left on his Spurs contract having joined from Paris Saint-Germain in August 2017 for £23m.

Wolves, meanwhile, remain in talks with a Arsenal over a deal to sign Ainsley Maitland-Niles after having a £15m bid rejected.

Doherty plays as a right wing-back for Wolves but he interprets that position in an unusual way.

He does not just hug the touchline and provide width but acts as a genuine penalty box threat. Freeze the frame and he can appear to be Raul Jimenez's strike partner at times. Doherty is reinventing the role. He is Wolves' defender-turned-poacher extraordinaire.

Doherty's off-the-ball movement and aerial ability in both boxes appeals to Jose Mourinho. There are prettier players but few in his position who can impact the game quite so much. A move in this transfer window solves a problem for Spurs - and creates one for Wolves.

Read the full story on why Doherty's role is unique

All the latest news, analysis and rumours from the window in one place.

The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.

A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.