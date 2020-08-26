Matt Doherty: Tottenham want to sign Wolves defender

Matt Doherty has been a key figure in Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolves side, featuring in 36 of their 38 league games last season

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho is keen to sign Matt Doherty from Wolves following the defender's impressive form last season.

The 28-year-old Republic of Ireland international made 50 appearances for the Midlands club last season and has enhanced his reputation as a reliable defender and a significant threat going forward, scoring seven times in all competitions.

Reports suggest Doherty could cost Spurs around £12m, although no bid has yet been made.

Tottenham are thought to be willing to offload right-back Serge Aurier this summer, with AC Milan and Bayer Leverkusen showing an interest.

Tottenham may allow Serge Aurier to leave this summer if they can attract the right price

The 27-year-old Ivory Coast international has two years left on his Spurs contract having joined from Paris Saint-Germain in August 2017 for £23m.

Aurier flourished under Mourinho when he took over but may still be allowed to leave for the right price.

Another right-back option, Kyle Walker-Peters, has already left the club after last season's loan move to Southampton was recently made permanent.

