Matt Doherty: Tottenham want to sign Wolves defender
Spurs are yet to bid for the right-back, who is reportedly valued around £12m
Last Updated: 26/08/20 11:38am
Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho is keen to sign Matt Doherty from Wolves following the defender's impressive form last season.
The 28-year-old Republic of Ireland international made 50 appearances for the Midlands club last season and has enhanced his reputation as a reliable defender and a significant threat going forward, scoring seven times in all competitions.
Reports suggest Doherty could cost Spurs around £12m, although no bid has yet been made.
Tottenham are thought to be willing to offload right-back Serge Aurier this summer, with AC Milan and Bayer Leverkusen showing an interest.
The 27-year-old Ivory Coast international has two years left on his Spurs contract having joined from Paris Saint-Germain in August 2017 for £23m.
Aurier flourished under Mourinho when he took over but may still be allowed to leave for the right price.
Another right-back option, Kyle Walker-Peters, has already left the club after last season's loan move to Southampton was recently made permanent.
