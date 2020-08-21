Serge Aurier: Bayer Leverkusen join AC Milan in showing interest in Spurs right-back

Spurs right-back Serge Aurier became a regular starter under Jose Mourinho

Bayer Leverkusen have joined AC Milan in showing an interest in Tottenham right-back Serge Aurier.

The Ivory Coast international has two years left on his Spurs contract and it is thought they are willing to do business to fund other targets.

Aurier joined Tottenham from Paris Saint-Germain in August 2017 for £23m but was omitted from the starting line-up for the opening matches of last season under Mauricio Pochettino.

The 27-year-old flourished under Jose Mourinho when he took over but may still be allowed to leave for the right price.

Another right-back option, Kyle Walker-Peters, has already left the club after last season's loan move to Southampton was recently made permanent.

Mourinho has strengthened his squad in the centre of defence during the transfer window, however, with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg signing from Southampton for £15m in a separate deal on the same day Walker-Peters headed in the opposite direction.

Promising 21-year-old centre-back Japhet Tanganga has also committed to the club after he signed a new five-year contract in July.

All the latest news, analysis and rumours from the window in one place.

The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.

A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.