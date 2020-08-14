Jan Vertonghen joins Benfica after leaving Tottenham

Jan Vertonghen has joined Benfica on a three-year deal after leaving Tottenham.

The 33-year-old left Spurs at the end of the season after the club decided not to renew his contract.

He joins Benfica on a three-year contract with the Portuguese club also completing deals to sign Brazil winger Everton and Germany forward Luca Waldschmidt.

Vertonghen made over 300 appearances for Tottenham since signing from Ajax in 2012.

He signed a short-term contract extension to allow him to complete the 2019/20 Premier League season, but rarely featured following the restart as Spurs finished sixth.

✍️ Vertonghen assinou contrato com o Sport Lisboa e Benfica até 2023!#PeloBenfica pic.twitter.com/3jEraEmCy7 — SL Benfica (@SLBenfica) August 14, 2020

Benfica finished runners-up in the Primeira Liga last season and lost in the Portuguese Cup final to Porto.

The Lisbon-based side - who reappointed Jorge Jesus as head coach this month - also exited the Champions League at the group stage and reached the last 32 of the Europa League last season.

