Tottenham transfer news and rumours

Barcelona midfielder Arthur has been linked with Spurs

Arthur - Tottenham are also Spurs are set to rival Inter Milan to sign the 23-year-old Barcelona midfielder, (Mundo Deportivo, April 23)

Emerson - Spurs are interested in signing the 21-year-old Real Betis, who is co-owned by Barcelona (Mundo Deportivo, April 23)

Issa Diop - Tottenham have an interest in signing defender Diop but have no intention of meeting West Ham's £52m asking price (Football Insider, April 21); Spurs will target signing the centre-back from West Ham when the transfer window re-opens (Football365, April 22)

Raul Jimenez - The Mexico striker could fill the void up front for Tottenham next season if Harry Kane departs for Manchester United. Spurs have made contact with the player's entourage (Foot Mercato, April 21); Wolves and Mexico striker will be the subject of a big-money transfer to Tottenham (Football365, April 22)

Arkadiusz Milik - Spurs have joined Chelsea in instructing scouts to watch the Napoli forward (Daily Star, April 22)

Pierluigi Gollini - Tottenham are keen on signing the Atalanta goalkeeper but face competition from Aston Villa, where he made just 20 appearances between 2016 and 2018 (La Gazzetta dello Sport, April 20)

Lamare Bogarde - Arsenal have joined Tottenham in the race to sign the highly-rated Feyenoord teenager (The Sun, April 16)

Diego Godin - Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho wants to bring the Inter Milan defender to north London (Daily Express, April 15)

Jack Grealish - Manchester United, Everton and Tottenham are ready to bid more than £50m for the Aston Villa captain (Daily Express, April 13).

Geoffrey Kondogbia - Tottenham will battle Everton for the Valencia midfielder but the 27-year-old would cost around £61m (El Desmarque, April 11). Sky Sports News reported Spurs' interest in Kondogbia back in March.

Willian - The Brazilian is set to join either Tottenham or Paris Saint-Germain after Barcelona ended their interest in the Chelsea forward (The Sun, April 10)

Mike Maignan - Hugo Lloris could be replaced by another French goalkeeper with Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho reportedly showing interest in the Lille stopper (Daily Express, April 10)

Other players recently linked with Spurs...

Andre Onana (Diario Sport, April 9).

(Diario Sport, April 9). Ruben Dias (O Record, April 9)

(O Record, April 9) Ianis Hagi (Football.London, April 7).

(Football.London, April 7). Raul Jimenez (ESPN, April 3)

(ESPN, April 3) Maxime Lopez (Estadio Deportivo, April 3)

(Estadio Deportivo, April 3) Philippe Coutinho (Daily Mail, April 1)

(Daily Mail, April 1) Dejan Lovren (Daily Express, March 16; Teamtalk, March 31)

(Daily Express, March 16; Teamtalk, March 31) Kalvin Phillips (The Sun, March 30)

(The Sun, March 30) Marcel Sabitzer (Bild, March 25)

(Bild, March 25) Erling Haaland (Tuttomercatoweb, March 24)

(Tuttomercatoweb, March 24) Luka Jovic (Daily Star, March 21)

(Daily Star, March 21) Marc Cucurella (La Razon, March 17)

(La Razon, March 17) Eberechi Eze (The Sun, March 16)

(The Sun, March 16) Thomas Strakosha (Il Tempo, March 15)

The latest players linked with a Tottenham exit…

0:41 Tottenham striker Harry Kane admits he will not stay at Spurs if he does not feel he can achieve what he wants to at the club Tottenham striker Harry Kane admits he will not stay at Spurs if he does not feel he can achieve what he wants to at the club

Harry Kane - Juventus will turn their attentions towards a move for Kane as current striker Gonzalo Higuain stalls on returning to Turin (Corriere dello Sport, April 20); Tottenham have no intention of selling Kane to Man Utd or any other Premier League rival (Sky Sports, April 13); The England captain is at the centre of a £150m tug of war between Real Madrid and Man City (Express, April 5).

Manchester United have been told there is no chance of them signing Tottenham and England striker Kane because of the length of the 26-year-old's contract, which runs until 2024 (Manchester Evening News, April 4). Tottenham are confident of keeping hold of the £200m-rated striker despite facing major battle to qualify for the Champions League as Man City and Man Utd monitor situation (Daily Mail, April 1).

United are redrawing their transfer policy because of coronavirus and it will almost certainly leave them unable to afford Tottenham striker Kane (The Guardian, April 21)

Jan Vertonghen - Former Spurs midfielder Christian Eriksen has been in the ear of the Belgian defender, trying to get him to make the same move to the San Siro (Sempre Inter, April 9)

Tanguy Ndombele - Jose Mourinho fears Ndombele is plotting an escape route from Tottenham (Daily Mirror, April 13).

Other players recently linked with a move away from Spurs...

Juan Foyth (TNT, April 2)

(TNT, April 2) Danny Rose - (Northern Echo, March 24)

The latest Tottenham contract talk…

Jan Vertonghen - Spurs facing losing the Belgium international for nothing this summer after failing to sell him in January when he had six months remaining on his contract (Daily Express, March 16); The Belgium defender admits he is not sure whether he wants to sign a new contract and stay at Spurs next season (Daily Mirror, March 26)

Harry Kane - Spurs are extremely confident their captain will remain at the club until the summer of 2021 (Daily Star, March 22)

Japhet Tanganga - The 21-year-old academy graduate will not be leaving Tottenham on a free this summer after the Premier League club triggered an extension clause in his contract (Football London, April 9)

