Dele Alli: Tottenham reject PSG's second loan bid for midfielder

Tottenham have rejected a second loan bid from Paris Saint-Germain for Dele Alli.
Sky Sports News has confirmed a report in the Telegraph, with the French champions stepping up their interest in the England midfielder before Monday's deadline.
It is understood Spurs are adamant Alli will not be leaving the club and he is expected to fight for his place under Jose Mourinho.
- Download the latest Transfer Talk Podcast on: Spotify | Apple | Spreaker
- Tottenham transfer rumours
- Deadline Day: What does every PL club need?
Alli was left out of Mourinho's side for three consecutive matches before coming on as a second-half substitute to score in Tottenham's 7-2 win over Maccabi Haifi in the Europa League.
Mourinho has maintained he is "convinced" the midfielder will still be a Tottenham player by the end of the transfer window.
Trending
- Sheffield Utd sign Brewster for £23.5m
- Lampard: Jose touchline row was never advice
- Transfer Talk: 'Man Utd's problem isn't transfers'
- Ole: Man Utd transfer process works well
- Arsenal's shot problem under Arteta
- How Aston Villa turned the corner
- Redknapp expects Man Utd to land Sancho
- Maguire: I look out for team-mates suffering online hate
- Caniggia's crazy days at Dundee
- West Ham bid £20m for defender Caleta-Car
- Get Sky Sports & BT Sport for £40 a month
- Premier League: Live games on Sky Sports
- Live football on Sky Sports this week
- Premier League fixtures
Save over 25% with a NOW TV Sky Sports Pass
Catch the action for only £25 a month with this limited time offer. Watch the Premier League, Formula 1, PGA Tour and much more. Cancel any time.
Transfer Deadline Day - October 5
The summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday October 5 with a feast of activity throughout the day involving the biggest names in football.
Some of the highlights to enjoy on Sky Sports News and across our Sky Sports platforms:
- Breakfast with David Ginola and Rachel Yankey
- The Football Show Special with Dwight Yorke and Andy Cole
- Countdown with Harry and Jamie Redknapp
- Supporters at the heart of the show with Sky VIP fan wall
You can also follow the stories on Sky Sports' digital platforms, with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.
Here's all you need to know about Deadline Day and how to keep across all the deals and drama with Sky Sports.