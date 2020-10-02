Dele Alli: Tottenham reject PSG's second loan bid for midfielder

Tottenham adamant Alli will not be leaving and will fight for his place

Friday 2 October 2020 20:11, UK

Image: Dele Alli returned to Tottenham's squad for their Europa League win this week

Tottenham have rejected a second loan bid from Paris Saint-Germain for Dele Alli.

Sky Sports News has confirmed a report in the Telegraph, with the French champions stepping up their interest in the England midfielder before Monday's deadline.

It is understood Spurs are adamant Alli will not be leaving the club and he is expected to fight for his place under Jose Mourinho.

Alli was left out of Mourinho's side for three consecutive matches before coming on as a second-half substitute to score in Tottenham's 7-2 win over Maccabi Haifi in the Europa League.

Mourinho has maintained he is "convinced" the midfielder will still be a Tottenham player by the end of the transfer window.

