Manchester Utd vs Tottenham preview, team news, kick-off, live on Sky

Team news and stats ahead of Machester United vs Tottenham in the Premier League on Super Sunday (kick-off 4.30pm).

Team news

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has no new injury concerns ahead of Sunday's Premier League match against Tottenham.

The United boss said Harry Maguire has overcome a knock to the ankle suffered in last weekend's dramatic victory at Brighton. Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe remain sidelined.

Tottenham have doubts over Heung-Min Son and Giovani Lo Celso. Son has a hamstring injury picked up last week and boss Jose Mourinho has refused to rule him out while Lo Celso came off at half-time of Thursday's win over Maccabi Haifa with a knock.

Gareth Bale (knee) is still on the comeback trail so will not feature at Old Trafford.

How to follow

Manchester United vs Tottenham will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League from 4pm on Super Sunday; Kick-off at 4.30pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Opta stats

Man Utd are unbeaten in their last three Premier League meetings with Spurs (W2 D1), having lost four of their previous six against them in the competition before this (W2).

Tottenham's last six top-flight away wins against Manchester United have all come under different managers, in a run stretching back to Bill Nicholson in March 1974 (also Keith Burkinshaw in 1976, Terry Venables in 1989, Andre Villas-Boas in 2012, Tim Sherwood in 2014 and Mauricio Pochettino in 2018).

None of the last 14 Premier League meetings between Man Utd and Spurs at Old Trafford have ended level, with the Red Devils winning 11 to Spurs' three.

Manchester United have only lost both of their first two home games to a league season four times previously (1930-31, 1948-49, 1969-70 & 1986-87). Indeed, on the last occasion this occurred (1986-87), the Red Devils' two defeats both came to London clubs (West Ham United & Charlton Athletic) - they lost to Crystal Palace in this season's opener.

Tottenham have kept just two clean sheets in their last 27 Premier League away games, with both of those shutouts coming last season against teams who were eventually relegated (0-0 v Watford, 0-0 v Bournemouth).

