Live Football: What's on Sky Sports this week?
The live football games coming up on Sky Sports plus all the ways to watch and follow... don't miss it!
Last Updated: 06/01/20 8:48am
The live football on Sky Sports keeps on coming - check out what's in store with our day-by-day guide.
All the ways to watch...
Sky Sports subscribers can stream games via the Sky Sports app or the Sky Go app.
- Watch on Sky Sports
- Create a Sky iD to watch highlights on the Sky Sports app and skysports.com
- Watch on NOW TV for £9.99
Non-subscribers can watch through NOW TV. A Sky Sports day pass is available for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99, or a month pass for £33.99. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps.
If you can't watch live, then you can also follow the action with our live blogs on www.skysports.com and the Sky Sports app, with in-game clips and highlights throughout the match.
- All the latest live Sky Sports fixtures
- Premier League fixtures
- All the 2019/20 Championship fixtures
- All the 2019/20 League One fixtures
- All the 2019/20 League Two fixtures
- All the Scottish Premiership fixtures
Tuesday January 7
Manchester United vs Manchester City - Carabao Cup semi-final, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event; kick-off 8pm
Man Utd vs Man City
January 7, 2020, 7:30pm
Live on
Wednesday January 8
Leicester vs Aston Villa - Carabao Cup semi-final, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event; kick-off 8pm
Leicester vs A Villa
January 8, 2020, 7:30pm
Live on
Friday January 10
Sheffield United vs West Ham - Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event; kick-off 8pm
Saturday January 11
Brentford vs Queens Park Rangers - Championship, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event; kick-off 12.30pm
Tottenham vs Liverpool - Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event; kick-off 5.30pm
Tottenham vs Liverpool
January 11, 2020, 5:00pm
Live on
Sunday January 12
Cardiff vs Swansea - Championship, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event; kick-off 12pm
Bournemouth vs Watford - Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event; kick-off 2pm
Aston Villa vs Manchester City - Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event; kick-off 4.30pm
A Villa vs Man City
January 12, 2020, 4:00pm
Live on
Monday January 13
Cliftonville vs Linfield - Northern Irish Premiership, Sky Sports Football; kick-off 7.45pm
Coming up
Fulham vs Middlesbrough - Friday January 17, Championship, Sky Sports Football; kick-off 7.45pm
QPR vs Leeds - Saturday January 18, Championship, Sky Sports Football; kick-off 12.30pm
Newcastle vs Chelsea - Saturday January 18, Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event; kick-off 5.30pm
Nottingham Forest vs Luton - Sunday January 19, Championship, Sky Sports Football; kick-off 12pm
Burnley vs Leicester - Sunday January 19, Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League; kick-off 2pm
Liverpool vs Manchester United - Sunday January 19, Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League; kick-off 4.30pm (16:30)
West Brom vs Stoke - Monday January 20, Championship, Sky Sports Football; kick-off 8pm
Your favourite shows...
The Debate - weeknights from 10pm, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League
Saturday Social - 9.30am, Saturdays, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football
Soccer AM - 10.30am, Saturdays, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football
Sunday Supplement - 10am, Sundays, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football
Goals on Sunday - 11.30am, Sundays, Sky Sports Premier League