Live Football: What's on Sky Sports this week?

The live football games coming up on Sky Sports plus all the ways to watch and follow... don't miss it!

Last Updated: 06/01/20 8:48am

The live football on Sky Sports keeps on coming - check out what's in store with our day-by-day guide.

Tuesday January 7

Manchester United vs Manchester City - Carabao Cup semi-final, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event; kick-off 8pm

Man Utd vs Man City

January 7, 2020, 7:30pm

Live on

Wednesday January 8

Leicester vs Aston Villa - Carabao Cup semi-final, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event; kick-off 8pm

Leicester vs A Villa

January 8, 2020, 7:30pm

Live on

Friday January 10

Sheffield United vs West Ham - Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event; kick-off 8pm

Saturday January 11

Brentford vs Queens Park Rangers - Championship, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event; kick-off 12.30pm

Tottenham vs Liverpool - Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event; kick-off 5.30pm

Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp go head-to-head once again on Sky Sports
Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp go head-to-head once again on Sky Sports

Tottenham vs Liverpool

January 11, 2020, 5:00pm

Live on

Sunday January 12

Cardiff vs Swansea - Championship, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event; kick-off 12pm

Bournemouth vs Watford - Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event; kick-off 2pm

Aston Villa vs Manchester City - Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event; kick-off 4.30pm

A Villa vs Man City

January 12, 2020, 4:00pm

Live on

Monday January 13

Cliftonville vs Linfield - Northern Irish Premiership, Sky Sports Football; kick-off 7.45pm

Coming up

Fulham vs Middlesbrough - Friday January 17, Championship, Sky Sports Football; kick-off 7.45pm

QPR vs Leeds - Saturday January 18, Championship, Sky Sports Football; kick-off 12.30pm

Newcastle vs Chelsea - Saturday January 18, Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event; kick-off 5.30pm

Nottingham Forest vs Luton - Sunday January 19, Championship, Sky Sports Football; kick-off 12pm

Burnley vs Leicester - Sunday January 19, Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League; kick-off 2pm

Liverpool vs Manchester United - Sunday January 19, Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League; kick-off 4.30pm (16:30)

West Brom vs Stoke - Monday January 20, Championship, Sky Sports Football; kick-off 8pm

