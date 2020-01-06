Live Football: What's on Sky Sports this week?

The live football on Sky Sports keeps on coming - check out what's in store with our day-by-day guide.

Tuesday January 7

Manchester United vs Manchester City - Carabao Cup semi-final, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event; kick-off 8pm

Wednesday January 8

Leicester vs Aston Villa - Carabao Cup semi-final, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event; kick-off 8pm

Friday January 10

Sheffield United vs West Ham - Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event; kick-off 8pm

Saturday January 11

Brentford vs Queens Park Rangers - Championship, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event; kick-off 12.30pm

Tottenham vs Liverpool - Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event; kick-off 5.30pm

Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp go head-to-head once again on Sky Sports

Sunday January 12

Cardiff vs Swansea - Championship, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event; kick-off 12pm

Bournemouth vs Watford - Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event; kick-off 2pm

Aston Villa vs Manchester City - Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event; kick-off 4.30pm

Monday January 13

Cliftonville vs Linfield - Northern Irish Premiership, Sky Sports Football; kick-off 7.45pm

Coming up

Fulham vs Middlesbrough - Friday January 17, Championship, Sky Sports Football; kick-off 7.45pm

QPR vs Leeds - Saturday January 18, Championship, Sky Sports Football; kick-off 12.30pm

Newcastle vs Chelsea - Saturday January 18, Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event; kick-off 5.30pm

Nottingham Forest vs Luton - Sunday January 19, Championship, Sky Sports Football; kick-off 12pm

Burnley vs Leicester - Sunday January 19, Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League; kick-off 2pm

Liverpool vs Manchester United - Sunday January 19, Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League; kick-off 4.30pm (16:30)

West Brom vs Stoke - Monday January 20, Championship, Sky Sports Football; kick-off 8pm

