Transfer Deadline Day summer 2020 - key times, deals that could happen, how to follow on Sky Sports

Time is ticking for clubs to do their key transfer business - and you can follow all the Deadline Day deals and drama with Sky Sports.

The 2020/21 season is well underway but results and injuries have already sharpened the focus of clubs scrambling to bolster their squads for the months ahead.

Will the Jadon Sancho saga serve up another twist? Will Liverpool's Premier League challengers make more late moves to try and close the gap? Who will make a shock switch?

Here's all you need to know about Deadline Day - including why there are two key dates in the calendar this window...

When does the window close?

The transfer window in England and Scotland will close at 11pm on October 5.

UEFA has recommended that all European transfer windows shut no later than October 5; the Bundesliga, Serie A and La Liga have confirmed their windows will close on that date.

Can clubs do any business afterwards?

Domestically, yes - in certain situations.

Following consultation with the EFL - and because FIFA allows a summer transfer window to run for up to 12 weeks - an extra domestic window in England will run from October 5 to 5pm on October 16.

That means two Deadline Days essentially this window.

But Premier League clubs will only be able to trade with EFL clubs - either loans or permanent registrations - during the additional period.

No transfers can take place between Premier League clubs or with foreign clubs. Top-flight clubs must complete their main business and any international deals by October 5.

And don't forget the 'Deal Sheet'.

Clubs completing deals late on Deadline Day will be able to submit a Deal Sheet between 9pm and 11pm. They will then have until midnight on Deadline Day to complete the information needed by FIFA's Transfer Matching System.

Anything else to note?

UEFA has set a deadline of October 6 for Premier League clubs to register squads for the Champions League and Europa League.

Will there be any unexpected omissions?

Who could still do business?

Manchester United need to urgently bolster their squad, according to Gary Neville.

Donny van de Beek has arrived at Old Trafford but Neville believes United still need a centre-back, left-back and forward.

Will the Sancho saga run right until Deadline Day? Borussia Dortmund have so far held firm over their asking price of €120m and are adamant the England international is staying put.

There could there be more business at Arsenal - Thomas Partey and Houssem Aouar continue to be linked with a move to the Emirates - and while Liverpool have added Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota, Jurgen Klopp could sanction several exits.

Could a new striker arrive at Tottenham? Jose Mourinho says he is confident...

