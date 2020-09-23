Premier League games live on Sky Sports in October: Leeds vs Man City, Man Utd vs Tottenham

Sky Sports has confirmed its latest Premier League picks, with six games to be broadcast live on the first weekend of October.

The home of Premier League football has shown double-headers every Saturday, Sunday and Monday for the first three weekends of top-flight action, and the start of October sees another bumper schedule.

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds will take on Pep Guardiola's Manchester City on Saturday October 3 (5.30pm), before Newcastle host Burnley later that evening (8pm).

Sky Sports subscribers are in for a treat the following day, with four live games on Super Sunday.

Arsenal host Sheffield United and Wolves welcome Fulham (both 2pm), before Manchester United face Tottenham in a 4.30pm kick-off and then Liverpool travel to Aston Villa (7.15pm).

Following the Government's announcement that pubs will close at 10pm, midweek Premier League fixtures will now take place at 5.45pm and 8pm.

These new kick-off times come into effect from Monday September 28, with Fulham now hosting Aston Villa at 5.45pm and Arsenal's trip to Liverpool now kicking off at 8pm.

Sky Sports will show 146 live games in the 2020/21 season.

Sat Sep 26: West Brom vs Chelsea - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sat Sep 26: Burnley vs Southampton - Kick-Off 8pm

Sun Sep 27: Tottenham vs Newcastle - Kick-Off 2pm

Sun Sep 27: Man City vs Leicester City - Kick-Off 4.30pm

Mon Sep 28: Fulham vs Aston Villa - Kick-Off 5.45pm

Mon Sep 28: Liverpool vs Arsenal - Kick-Off 8pm

Sat Oct 3: Leeds Utd vs Man City - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sat Oct 3: Newcastle vs Burnley - Kick-Off 8pm

Sun Oct 4: Arsenal vs Sheffield United - Kick-Off 2pm

Sun Oct 4: Wolves vs Fulham - Kick-Off 2pm

Sun Oct 4: Man Utd vs Tottenham - Kick-Off 4.30pm

Sun Oct 4: Aston Villa vs Liverpool - Kick-Off 7.15pm

More fixtures will be announced in due course.

