Premier League: Live games on Sky Sports

The Premier League is back!

146 Premier League games will be shown live on Sky Sports in the 2020/21 season, with Sky Sports' fixtures for the opening rounds now announced.

Liverpool vs Leeds Utd will be our first Saturday night broadcast of the new campaign on September 12, followed by West Brom vs Leicester and Tottenham vs Everton on Sunday September 13 in our first Super Sunday of 2020/21.

Chelsea's first game of the season, a tricky trip to Brighton, will also be live on Sky Sports on Monday September 14, while Man United will begin their Premier League campaign live on Sky Sports on Saturday September 19 against Crystal Palace.

Sat Sep 12: Liverpool vs Leeds Utd - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sat Sep 12: West Ham vs Newcastle - Kick-Off 8pm

Sun Sep 13: West Brom vs Leicester City - Kick-Off 2pm

Sun Sep 13: Tottenham vs Everton - Kick-Off 4.30pm

Mon Sep 14: Sheff Utd vs Wolves - Kick-Off 6pm

Mon Sep 14: Brighton vs Chelsea - Kick-Off 8.15pm

Sat Sep 19: Man Utd vs Crystal Palace - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sat Sep 19: Arsenal vs West Ham Utd - Kick-Off 8pm

Sun Sep 20: Newcastle vs Brighton - Kick-Off 2pm

Sun Sep 20: Chelsea vs Liverpool - Kick-Off 4.30pm

Mon Sep 21: Aston Villa vs Sheff Utd - Kick-Off 6pm

Mon Sep 21: Wolves vs Man City - Kick-Off 8.15pm

Sat Sep 26: West Brom vs Chelsea - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sun Sep 27: Fulham vs Aston Villa - Kick-Off 2pm

Sun Sep 27: Man City vs Leicester City - Kick-Off 4.30pm

Mon Sep 28: Liverpool vs Arsenal - Kick-Off 8pm