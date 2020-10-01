Deadline Day 2020: What does every Premier League club need?

Download the latest Transfer Talk Podcast on: Spotify | Apple | Spreaker

Arsenal are interested in both Lyon's Houssem Aouar and Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey, but can the Gunners get deals done for one, or both, of the midfielders before the transfer deadline?

Before either deal can happen, Arsenal will need to offload players to generate funds. They also need to comply with a maximum of 17 non-homegrown players over the age of 21 in a 25-man squad. As it stands Arsenal have got 19 of those players, so they need to shift two, that's without any more additions from abroad.

So, who could leave the Emirates Stadium? Lucas Torreira has been continually linked with a move away, with Atletico Madrid thought to be at the front of the queue, while Mesut Ozil and Matteo Guendouzi have not been part of Mikel Arteta's plans so far this season. The club could also be open to offers for defenders Shkodran Mustafi, Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Sead Kolasinac.

The manager's view

0:50 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta praised the 'clarity and support' he is receiving from the club as he looks to evolve his squad

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta on the decisions ahead for the club in the final few days of the transfer window: "It is a crucial moment. It defines the people, players, the balance and quality you're probably going to have for the rest of the season.

"We need to make some decisions in the next three days. Everything has been delayed so much, not only for us but every team. We will try to make the best possible decisions and at the end, whatever we have, we go for it fully convinced and prepared to have a good season."

0:39 Ross Barkley talks about teaming up with Jack Grealish at Aston Villa

With Ally Samatta gone, Villa only have Keinan Davis as back-up for striker Ollie Watkins, with Wesley out indefinitely following his cruciate injury in January.

Bertrand Traore has played as a striker in parts during his career, but Dean Smith and Villa will be in the market for a striker happy enough to play second fiddle to their record signing Watkins. Easier said than done.

4:15 Aston Villa new signing, Emiliano Martinez, spoke to Soccer Saturday about his Villa debut, why he joined the club and his hopes for the future

Elsewhere, Villa had been linked with Ruben Loftus-Cheek on loan, but Premier League rules state they cannot take a second loan player from one club following Ross Barkley's arrival from Chelsea.

In terms of exits, Anwar El Ghazi was in the stands in the win at Fulham, while Frederic Guilbert has been linked with a move back to France.

The manager's view

0:40 Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith described the club's loan signing of Ross Barkley from Chelsea as 'a really big get'

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith on his side's transfer window so far: "It feels like a really good window. It's a lot easier when you only have a handful of signings to do rather than the 13 we had to do last year.

"I believe we've added quality to a more experienced team in the Premier League, having found it tough in the first season.

"I said at the end of last season that I saw an improvement from the majority of our players and now we've added quality to that core of the team. Overall, I'm really pleased with where we're at."

Image: Neal Maupay has started the season well but he needs attacking support

There have been some encouraging signs for Brighton this season - not least in their 3-0 win over Newcastle and unfortunate 3-2 loss to Manchester United - but there is a need for further incomings before the window closes.

The Seagulls have been relatively quiet so far, with Adam Lallana and Joel Veltman the only eye-catching arrivals to date. That duo have added depth in central defence and midfield, but Graham Potter's side looks light on the striker front, with the onus currently on Neal Maupay and Aaron Connolly.

Solly March has filled in at left wing-back, but there is a need for another body in that area of the pitch - Tottenham's Ryan Sessegnon is a potential option - while there may also be room for another central midfield following Dale Stephens' departure to Burnley.

In terms of outgoings, Brighton will be desperate to keep Tariq Lamptey from joining suitors Bayern Munich, who have expressed an interest in the former Chelsea youngster in recent weeks.

The manager's view

Brighton boss Graham Potter: "I think it wasn't so long back we were talking about football maybe resetting in the middle of the pandemic and that seems to have gone out of the window. Now everybody is asking who you are going to sign. It's just the way the narrative switches.

"We have always tried to be responsible to the club, to the short, medium and long term of the club. We have done, I think, some good business in the last couple of windows to add different players to the group and sometimes you have to let them settle and let them perform and let them grow and take their games to the next level.

"Unfortunately, that's not that interesting, especially when you have got transfer window shows on and stuff like that. People don't want to hear about boring stuff like helping people improve. They want to hear about who you are going to sign and the external solution. Fifteen minutes of fame, Britain's Got Talent, that sort of stuff.

"We want the easy fix, don't we? We don't want to hear about the other stuff. There's only a few days left and maybe we can get back to talking about coaching and developing players."

3:22 After seeing his injury-hit side lose 1-0 to Southampton, Burnley manager Sean Dyche was unhappy with some of the refereeing decisions but also realises his team need new additions

It has been a frustratingly quiet summer for Sean Dyche so far, with midfielder Dale Stephens and back-up goalkeeper Will Norris the only senior additions up until now.

The Clarets boss is eager to bring in cover at centre-back, and the need for defensive reinforcements will become even greater if one of James Tarkowski's suitors come in with an offer too good to turn down.

Image: Burnley signed Dale Stephens from Brighton. Credit: Andy Ford/Burnley FC

The club are confident of keeping Tarkowski having already rejected a string of bids from West Ham, but they need additions elsewhere, too, regardless of what happens with the 27-year-old.

The club would like to sign a right midfielder having lost Jeff Hendrick to Newcastle during the summer, and they would also like a right-back to provide competition for Phil Bardsley and Matt Lowton.

The manager's view

0:30 Burnley manager Sean Dyche says he has no plans to let defender James Tarkowski leave the club in this transfer window

Sean Dyche on the prospect of any arrivals at Burnley before the transfer deadline: "We're not further down the line with anything of my knowledge.

"There's nothing imminent. Let's wait and see. There's nothing, that I know of, that will be coming into the building.

"It's the reality of working here, we've been down this road before, we'll take the challenge on with whatever numbers we've got and manage the situation to the best of my ability, the same as I've always done."

0:54 Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth says Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has been given no indication from the club about whether he will be allowed to leave in this transfer window

Chelsea have been the Premier League's biggest spenders so far, with Roman Abramovich overseeing an extensive - and expensive - overhaul.

Frank Lampard's attack has been transformed by the additions of Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech, while the club have also brought in goalkeeper Edouard Mendy from Rennes, and strengthened their defence with the signings of Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell.

Despite those defensive additions, Chelsea showed familiar frailties during their 3-3 draw with West Brom in the Premier League and could yet seek to bring in another body at centre-back and in defensive midfield. A late move for long-standing target Declan Rice should not be ruled out.

That, however, would depend on outgoings. Lampard has more than 30 first-team players at his disposal currently and he needs to trim that number. Antonio Rudiger could be on his way out, and is open to leaving the club on loan, while there are also doubts around the futures of Kepa Arrizabalaga, Emerson, Jorginho and Marcos Alonso, among others.

The manager's view

1:20 Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has admitted he would be open to allowing Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Fikayo Tomori and Callum Hudson-Odoi to leave the club on loan

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard on potential outgoings at Stamford Bridge: "With every player in the squad, if it's a loan, you have to consider what's best for the player and the club.

"With those three players I would always take those things into consideration.

"I have a good relationship with them all and speak honestly with them. It's one we'll approach player by player over the next few days.

"Once the window shuts, every player that is here will be used because there is a long season coming up."

It's been quiet on the Palace front in recent weeks, with Roy Hodgson seemingly satisfied with his lot this summer. But don't rule them out of some activity on Monday.

Reiss Nelson has been linked with a loan move, with Brighton and Burnley also reportedly interested, while moves for Odsonne Edouard and Rhian Brewster are not completely off the cards, though look unlikely. Christian Benteke seems to be surplus to requirements, but finding him a club may be difficult.

The real success of the window would be reaching 11pm with Wilfried Zaha still at the club, and barring some huge drama, that should be the case.

0:41 Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says that a move for Brentford's Said Benrahma has not been discussed

The manager's view

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson on the prospect of late bids for Zaha: "Well, I have been told and I think Wilf has had it made clear to him that we are not interested in late bids.

"If it was going to happen, it would need to happen in a timeframe which would give us a chance to see what we would want to do with the money.

"So close to the end of the transfer window, I would certainly hope it will not happen now and I want to continue working with him."

1:33 Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says that the club will not entertain any late bids for Wilfried Zaha

Image: Ben Godfrey has become a regular fixture in England's U21 side

Injuries to Jarrad Braithwaite and Mason Holgate have left Everton light on bodies in central defence.

Lucas Digne has been operating there to provide first-choice partnership Michael Keane and Yerry Mina minutes off the pitch in the Carabao Cup - a decision that has been made easier by the performances of Niels Nkounkou at left-back. But Everton have now agreed a £30m deal to sign Ben Godfrey from Norwich.

Everton also like Kurt Zouma. The France international dropped out of the Chelsea team for the 3-3 draw with West Brom, a game which saw his stock rise, but there has been no secret made of Everton's desire to sign him on a permanent deal since his successful loan spell in 2018/19.

In terms of exits, squad players will be needed to put pressure on a starting XI that has quickly picked itself this term, but Ancelotti will be keen to offload those who don't feature in his plans.

Yannick Bolasie has trained hard since returning from his loan spell at Sporting Lisbon but his failure to make a matchday squad in the early Carabao Cup rounds indicates his future lies elsewhere, and the same applies to midfielder Muhamed Besic.

Southampton have expressed an interest in signing Tom Davies on loan with an option to buy, but with Fabian Delph's fitness needing to be constantly managed and Jean-Philippe Gbamin still on the road to recovery from a serious Achilles injury, Ancelotti will be mindful of leaving himself short of options.

One player who still has a future at Goodison Park is Theo Walcott. Ancelotti is confident the winger will not leave the club in the transfer window after omitting him from the squad for the 2-1 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The manager's view

Carlo Ancelotti on Godfrey and the futures of Yannick Bolasie and Moise Kean: "The situation is I am really happy the market is going to be closed in the next few days and we are not going to talk about this [Godfrey transfer]. There can be some surprise at the end, but I want to talk about the game.

"He [Kean] has a future in Everton. The club made a big, big investment on him. This week he was not well so didn't train. He will not be in the squad tomorrow (Saturday) for this reason.

"Bolasie is training well, professionally. He is not part of the squad. He can train with us until he finds a club at the end of the market. I have told him that we have a big squad and unfortunately there is no space for him."

Fulham's first season back in the Premier League is only three games old but there are already worrying signs from Craven Cottage. Scott Parker's side have lost their first three games, and sporting director Tony Khan irritated the manager by apologising for the side's performance against Aston Villa on Twitter immediately after the game on Monday.

Khan referenced Fulham's struggle to sign centre-backs in his tweets, mentioning four deals which have collapsed over the course of the summer, the latest being for Sassuolo's Marlon Santos, who failed a medical after an agreement had been reached with the Italian club.

I apologize to @FulhamFC supporters for our performance tonight. We’ve looked to add centre-backs since Wembley, I’m sorry we haven’t yet as 2 got COVID + we lost a Free we thought was close + had another issue with a 4th CB. I promise players in + better efforts from this squad. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 28, 2020

I should + will apologize repeatedly for that performance. I’m sorry everybody. We all need to do a better job. Everyone at the club for the past year worked really hard to get the team up, & now we need to work significantly harder to stay up. I promise better efforts than today — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 28, 2020

But the need for defensive reinforcements is more obvious than ever after they shipped three goals against Villa to add to the tally of seven conceded against Arsenal and Leeds. The Cottagers retain an interest in Tottenham's Juan Foyth and are expected to move for him in the coming days.

Their recent performances suggest there is a need for strengthening in all areas - not just defence. The final few days of the window could be pivotal to their survival hopes.

The manager's view

0:24 Fulham manager Scott Parker says he thinks the club could bring in new signings over the weekend to improve their squad following a tough start to the Premier League season

Scott Parker on signing a centre-back before Monday's deadline: "I'd like to think not just centre-backs and come Monday we'll have some additions in the building to help us and the squad.

"That's what you need when you come up from the Championship and to evolve as a team - bring quality into that as well.

"We're all aware that come Monday there will hopefully be some players here. We've been in the market for some time so to think it's got to three days left, it's touch and go. But hopefully we can get some business done in the next coming days and on Monday.

"Then we'll see where we are. If that's not the case then that's not the case, I can't control that. We'll reboot next week, see where we are and keep pushing."

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds have already made their presence felt in the Premier League following a summer in which they have signed a string of players, including Spain international striker Rodrigo and highly-rated defenders Robin Koch and Diego Llorente.

But there are still areas in need of improvement. Bielsa has identified a lack of creativity from midfield as one issue. Leeds were hoping to strike a deal for Bayern Munich's Michael Cuisance, but the move collapsed when the 21-year-old failed his medical, leaving the Whites to look elsewhere.

Leeds completed permanent deals for Helder Costa and Jack Harrison earlier in the window, but there are still light on bodies in the wide areas. The club have asked about the availability of Manchester United's Daniel James, although the Wales international is expected to snub a loan move to Leeds in order to fight for his place at Old Trafford.

The manager's view

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa on signings having versatility: "I prefer to have a smaller squad. I prefer to amount to be sufficient rather than an excessive squad.

"This of course is risky. When a squad is small if there are players who can play in more than one position it's an advantage and a necessity."

Having already signed Timothy Castagna from Atalanta and Cengiz Under on loan from Roma, Leicester have now clinched a £30m deal for the Saint Etienne centre-back Wesley Fofana. The highly-rated 19-year-old, who was also wanted by West Ham, will provide competition for first-choice pairing Jonny Evans and Caglar Soyuncu.

The deal for Fofana is likely to end their interest in Burnley's James Tarkowski, and the Foxes are unlikely to bring in any more players before Deadline Day.

There could, however, be further departures. The club are in talks with Sampdoria over a deal to sell midfielder Adrien Silva. The Portugal international, a £22.5m signing from Sporting Lisbon in 2017, has spent the last two seasons on loan at Monaco and only has one year remaining on his contract at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester's strong start to the season will encourage Brendan Rodgers that he already has a squad capable of challenging for another European finish in place.

The manager's view

1:19 Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has praised his recruitment team for completing the signing of Wesley Fofana

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers on the club's summer business and any further potential signings: "I'm absolutely thrilled with what we've done. Lee and his team have been exceptional with the work they've done.

"Quality was going to be important. I had an idea of what I wanted numerically, but quality was more important. The signings will definitely improve us."

"There's one or two other positions we'd like to have strengthened in. I wouldn't anticipate any more deals coming in, but you never know. If we don't bring anyone else, it's still a terrific squad."

Image: Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring Liverpool's third goal against Arsenal

What do you get the team that seemingly has everything after Liverpool once again quietly went about their business this summer without attracting much attention?

In have come Kostas Tsimikas, to provide much-needed cover for Andy Robertson at left back, Thiago Alcantara to add a touch of stardust to a sometimes workman-like midfield and Diogo Jota for some serious competition in attack for the first time under Jurgen Klopp.

However, early-season injuries to both Joe Gomez and Joel Matip have exposed a lack of depth at the heart of the champions' defence - especially with Dejan Lovren having left Anfield - forcing the Liverpool manager to again deploy the versatile Fabinho as a makeshift centre-back in their 2-0 win at Chelsea.

While the holding midfielder produced a masterclass in defence at Stamford Bridge, snuffing out the threat of the pacy Timo Werner, Klopp would much rather the Brazilian did what he does better than anyone in the Premier League in putting out fires in front of his back four.

Liverpool have reportedly been monitoring Sevilla's Diego Carlos and Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly this summer, although moves for either appear unlikely with Klopp recently confirming the club "will not even try if nothing more serious happens" to sign another centre-back before the transfer window closes.

But you do feel Liverpool could be one injury away from a crisis at the back.

In terms of outgoings, meanwhile, Rhian Brewster has signed for Sheffield United and Xherdan Shaqiri could also be set for a departure.

The manager's view

1:17 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he is most concerned about the balance of his squad

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp on more potential outgoings: "How many do I expect to leave? No number. Transfer windows from a media or supporter point of view is about who you bring in, but the squad is the most important thing in a football club. It's giving the boys a feeling they are needed and at the right place. We have to find solutions for players' personal situations...sometimes a loan, sometimes they buy him.

"I can work easily with 24 or 25 players over a long season, no problem, but if a player doesn't feel comfortable, then we have to talk. That's what's going on in the moment."

1:43 Manchester City have signed two centre-backs and a winger, but the Good Morning Transfers team feel there are still areas Pep Guardiola may look to strengthen during this transfer window

Another transfer window, another big-money centre-back signing for Manchester City. Pep Guardiola will be hoping Ruben Dias provides a solution to their long-standing defensive issues following his £65m arrival from Benfica.

The Portugal international follows Nathan Ake and Ferran Torres to the Etihad Stadium this summer, with Leroy Sane, David Silva and Nicolas Otamendi among those to have headed through the exit door.

Dias and Ake will have their work cut out to solve Manchester City's defensive frailties, if the 5-2 loss to Leicester is anything to go by, but there may be another defensive recruit to come.

It will depend on Oleksandr Zinchenko, who is being linked with a move away from the club. If that move comes to fruition, then City will sign a new left-back. Ajax's Nicolas Tagliafico is believed to be among their targets and would provide fresh competition for Benjamin Mendy and Joao Cancelo.

The manager's view

Pep Guardiola on if there will be any more business before Monday's deadline: "I think it will be over.

"I don't know - maybe someone will want to leave. So, we will see what happens until the end."

With no apparent resolution in sight, the Jadon Sancho saga looks set to dominate two transfer windows for Manchester United without yielding a signing.

If successful, United's pursuit of Sancho would fill a long-standing hole on the right side of the attack, but if the impasse continues, alternatives are being looked at in the form of Ousmane Dembele, Luka Jovic, Edinson Cavani and Ismaila Sarr.

4:33 The Transfer Talk panel discuss Manchester United's search for a creative forward with them bidding for both Jadon Sancho and Ousmane Dembele in recent days

Remarkably, securing an exciting attacking addition is now less of a priority following the club's start to the 2020/21 season, which has drawn the need for defensive reinforcements into sharp focus.

It's clear Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has limited faith in the defenders he has in reserve behind Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof, and despite being in the early stages of the season, his preferred centre-back pairing are already crying out for cover.

0:43 Borussia Dortmund are standing firm on their £108m valuation of Jadon Sancho with Manchester United considering a second bid for the winger, as Gary Cotterill reports.

Centre-back is not the only area of defence that needs bolstering, United's reported pursuit of Alex Telles indicates Solskjaer wants to bring in competition at left-back as questions remain over Luke Shaw's suitability into his seventh season at the club.

It's the kind of recruitment project Manchester United need time to complete, but after a summer of indecision it's a precious commodity they simply have not got.

0:16 Borussia Dortmund's sporting director Michael Zorc confirms the club has been in contact with Manchester United over Jadon Sancho, but does not expect a deal to be done

The manager's view

1:27 Rhian Brewster's move to Sheffield United is 'win-win for Liverpool' according to the Good Morning Transfers panel

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on his desire to strengthen his squad: "We've got players here that we believe in. The transfer window is still open for a little while and club has been working.

"They know my view and that we're here to strengthen, in the long-term as well.

"I'm not going to say what's acceptable for other clubs in this difficult period."

In an ideal world, Newcastle would be looking at a goalscoring midfielder before the deadline shuts, or some centre-back cover for Jamaal Lascelles and Federico Fernandez.

Juventus' Daniele Rugani and Rob Holding were linked, but in truth, it is unlikely Steve Bruce's side will do big business before the clock hits 11pm on Monday evening.

If Callum Wilson gets injured, Bruce will also have to rely on Andy Carroll (no goal since January 2019), Dwight Gayle (out for 12 weeks) and Joelinton (£20m per Premier League goal so far).

It's a long shot, but a quality striker would be ideal; Rhian Brewster and Arkadiusz Milik have been linked.

The manager's view

0:50 Newcastle manager Steve Bruce says he does not expect the club to be busy in the final few days before transfer deadline day

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce on what to expect from his side before the transfer deadline: "I don't expect to be that busy.

"If something becomes available, I will act. We went to work early to avoid the hectic scramble.

"However, if a good player becomes available on loan then we will look at it."

0:46 Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder says the club must sign its transfer targets if they are to improve their squad and compete in the Premier League

Chris Wilder was after a new striker at the start of the summer transfer window and the Blades boss's search is finally over after Rhian Brewster completed a permanent move to Sheffield United from Liverpool in a deal worth up to £23.5m.

Wilder frequently rotated his forwards in an otherwise settled side last season but Lys Mousset and Oli McBurnie were top scorers - with just six goals each. Mousset is likely to be sidelined for a while with a toe injury and while McBurnie's link play, work rate and aerial presence are valued, Wilder wanted a mobile finisher with the ability to craft opportunities for himself, as well as apply the final touch to the Blades' low-quantity, high-quality chances. Brewster fits that bill.

Wilder has already bolstered his defence with Ethan Ampadu, Jayden Bogle and Max Lowe but has been rocked by the news a knee injury looks to have ended Jack O'Connell's season before it really started. Cover is needed for the left-sided centre-back who plays such a crucial role in attack as well as defence - Wilder is unlikely to want to rely on Jack Robinson's form and fitness over a full season - but money and time are tight.

1:13 Rhian Brewster says he chose Sheffield United ahead of a number of other clubs who were interested after completing his transfer from Liverpool

The manager's view

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder on Brewster's arrival: "We're always trying to bring better players into the group.

"I looked at last season and we have to improve in that area, we have to be more clinical and bring in more competition at the top of the pitch.

"We can't just go with two right the way through. We've had to work hard to identify players, but the players don't need a 'boost'."

0:22 Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is confident the club will do business before the transfer window closes and wants up to three new signings

Southampton have been one of the quietest Premier League sides in the transfer window so far, with Kyle Walker-Peters - who was on loan at St Mary's last season - and Mohammed Salisu the only signings so far.

It leaves them with plenty to do ahead of the deadline, especially in midfield. The club sold Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to Tottenham earlier this summer, while Mario Lemina and Harrison Reed have also departed. Saints were eager to sign Ibrahim Sangare from Toulouse, but the 22-year-old opted for PSV Eindhoven instead. They have also been linked with a loan move for Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Their defensive capitulation against Tottenham was a reminder of their defensive frailties too. A new centre-back would not go amiss and Hasenhuttl may even be tempted to bring in another striker to provide support for first-choice pairing Danny Ings and Che Adams.

The manager's view

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl on trying to get deals for targets over the line: "We have our limits, the club says to me we have this limit and we cannot spend more money than this, and this is the way we have to work.

"We have to wait, then when there is nobody else on the page and the player is really convinced about coming to us, then we have a chance to get him. But there is most of the time only a small slot where we are able to get these players, then we must be quick, but it is not surprising.

"The interesting thing is we are always on the right players, because then we see they are somewhere else, so we have chosen the right ones, but in the end, we do not get them. This is the problem we have. Sometimes it is a little bit frustrating, but on the other side, we have alternatives and must still fight for getting players in and hopefully in the end we get some."

1:17 The Good Morning Transfers team profile Benfica striker Carlos Vinicius, who Tottenham have reached an agreement to sign on loan

Tottenham are not expected to make any further signings in this transfer window after Carlos Vinicius, who has joined the club on a season-long from Benfica.

Talks over a deal for defender Milan Skriniar have not developed into a formal bid. The clubs remain well apart in their valuation of the player.

There is no panic if Jose Mourinho's side fail to get a centre-back before Monday's deadline. They see Ben Davies as adequate cover for Eric Dier, Japhet Tanganga, Toby Alderweireld and Davidson Sanchez

0:40 Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol says Dele Alli could be in Tottenham's starting line-up for Thursday's Europa League play-off after boss Jose Mourinho praised the player

The priority now for Spurs is to offload players although they have rejected a second loan bid from PSG for Dele Alli.

The French club are stepping up their interest in the England midfielder before Monday's deadline, however, Spurs sources are adamant he's going nowhere and expect him to fight for his place.

Meanwhile, Juan Foyth is also close to loan move to Villarreal, while Ryan Sessegnon is wanted by a number of clubs, including Hertha Berlin and Hoffenheim on loan. Serge Aurier and Danny Rose have also been linked with moves away from north London.

The manager's view

Jose Mourinho on Alli's professionalism despite speculation linking him with a move away from Spurs: "The only thing I can say is that he's being very professional. I have only respect to him; he's being very professional.

"Even when the team was preparing for a game and he wasn't, a lack of motivation and even a lack of professionalism for his training session would've been perfectly acceptable, but it was exactly the opposite.

"He trained really well and hard so he has my respect and the respect of his team-mates."

West Brom ended their losing start to the Premier League season with their 3-3 draw against Chelsea, but surrendering a three-goal lead to Frank Lampard's side underlined the need for further strengthening before the deadline.

The Baggies have already recruited a string of players, completing permanent deals for former loanees Matheus Pereira, Grady Diangana and Callum Robinson, but there is likely to be more movement in the coming days.

A striker addition could be key. Robinson scored twice against Chelsea, but Charlie Austin is yet to feature and West Brom's other options do not inspire great confidence.

A loan deal could be the likeliest outcome, but a permanent signing should not be ruled out. West Brom have held talks with Leicester over Islam Slimani and they have also been linked with a move for Huddersfield's Karlan Grant. Loan moves for Watford's Andre Gray and Troy Deeney have also been mooted.

The manager's view

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic on the club's striker search: "We have until Monday and then after we have a couple of weeks to do domestic signings. We are trying to get at least one, maybe a couple, but one basically. Two would be good. But we are totally concentrated on the striker position.

"I'm expecting it to happen. Is it going to happen before Monday, or after that, I don't know? But I'm expecting it to happen.

"We need it. It'll be crucial for us to improve in that area. We have good strikers, but we have to improve in that area. That's what we've been saying, me and the guys here, from the start of the transfer window and pre-season.

"It's not easy, of course, but it's crucial that we get one quality guy who gives us something we don't already have, in the building - to get him across the line."

Image: Could West Ham go back in for Burnley defender James Tarkowski?

A central defender is what West Ham want but so far, they have been frustrated in their efforts.

James Tarkowski looks out of reach for the Hammers after having had three bids turned down by Burnley, who are not willing to budge from their current valuation of the England defender. West Ham also had a £33m bid rejected by Saint Etienne for Wesley Fofana, who has now joined Leicester.

The Hammers will now divert their focus to other centre-back targets with Juventus' Daniele Rugani the latest defender to be linked with a move to the London Stadium.

West Ham have at least agreed a deal for a right-back Vladimir Coufal from Slavia Prague, but they remain eager to bring in a striker before the deadline as well as a centre-back.

In terms of departures, they will be hoping they can keep hold of Declan Rice with Chelsea reportedly interested in the midfielder.

The manager's view

West Ham assistant manager Alan Irvine: "We will continue to look at players until the window closes.

"We need pure numbers in terms of players that can fill in different roles, we'd like to continue to strengthen the squad."

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo had suggested that the club would always be willing to react if the right opportunity presented itself in the market but the feeling was that the signing of Nelson Semedo would prove to be their final bit of business in this window.

However, the 4-0 defeat to West Ham - not just their third in a row in all competitions but surely the worst result that Wolves have endured since Nuno arrived in the summer of 2017 - might yet change the thinking. Ambitions are high but there are weaknesses in this squad.

A strong defender would improve Wolves but they are not alone in that respect. More strength in midfield would be welcome too if Leander Dendoncker is required at the back. Could Nuno also be tempted by another forward to relieve the burden on Raul Jimenez?

Crucially for Wolves, Jimenez does look set to stay barring any late drama, while reports of a transfer away for Adama Traore do not appear to be coming to fruition. Expect outgoings but it is more likely to be the low-key exit of Ryan Bennett than a bigger name.

The manager's view

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo: "As long as the transfer window is open, you have to know anything can happen. We need to react, and we know on the last day things move, but we're not anticipating anything, but always knowing anything can happen.

"I am happy with what we've done. We've been able to react well, and we've been able to bring players in that we think can bring us different things.

"At the same time, we're still in the process. It's not finished. When it's finished, then we can do a proper analysis.

"I'll be glad when it's finished. I think all the managers have been asking when the start the competition that the transfer window can be closed. Due to the pandemic everything has changed, so it's not good for all the managers."

The summer transfer window may have closed across Europe, but that's not the end of this year's transfer business. A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms.