Michael Cuisance: Leeds' move for Bayern midfielder off after failed medical

Leeds' move for Bayern Munich midfielder Michael Cuisance is off after the player failed a medical on Thursday.

The France U20 international had been in Leeds to finalise a deal to become the club's eighth signing of the window.

Cuisance joined Bayern from Borussia Monchengladbach in August 2019 but has made just 11 appearances for the German and European champions.

Leeds United

He was left out of the squad for Sunday's 4-1 defeat to Hoffenheim and was an unused substitute for the European Super Cup victory over Sevilla, but did play for 17 minutes in Bayern's 8-0 thrashing of Schalke in their opening Bundesliga game.

Following their return to the Premier League, Leeds have signed Valencia forward Rodrigo Moreno, Real Sociedad defender Diego Llorente, Freiburg defender Robin Koch, Lorient goalkeeper Illan Meslier and Wigan forward Joe Gelhardt.

They have also added Helder Costa from Wolves on a permanent deal following his loan spell last year, and re-signed Jack Harrison on another loan deal from Manchester City.

