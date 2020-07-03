Football News

Premier League, Championship, EFL play-offs - live games on Sky Sports

Sky Sports will be showing 64 live Premier League games, with 25 free-to-air on Pick, and 30 live Sky Bet Championship games, as well as all the Sky Bet EFL play-off fixtures

Last Updated: 03/07/20 6:40pm

All the games Sky Sports will be showing live from the Premier League, Sky Bet Championship and the EFL play-offs.

Friday July 3

  • Charlton vs Millwall - Sky Bet Championship, 8.15pm, Sky Sports Football
  • Portsmouth vs Oxford United - League One, play-off semi-final first leg, 5.30pm, Sky Sports Football
  • Fleetwood vs Wycombe - League One, play-off semi-final first leg, 7.30pm, Sky Sports Football

Saturday July 4

  • Derby vs Nottingham Forest - Sky Bet Championship, 12.30pm, Sky Sports Football
  • Bristol City vs Cardiff City - Sky Bet Championship, 3pm, Sky Sports Football
  • Leicester City vs Crystal Palace - Premier League, 3pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
  • Wolves vs Arsenal - 5.30pm, Premier League, Sky Sports
  • Chelsea vs Watford - 8pm, Premier League, Sky Sports

Sunday July 5

  • Swansea City vs Sheffield Wed - Sky Bet Championship, 12pm, Sky Sports Football
  • Burnley vs Sheffield Utd - Premier League, 12pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
  • Newcastle vs West Ham - Premier League, 2.15pm, Sky Sports
  • Liverpool vs Aston Villa - Premier League, 4.30pm, Sky Sports

Monday July 6

  • Oxford United vs Portsmouth - League One, play-off semi-final second leg, 5pm
  • Wycombe vs Fleetwood - League One, play-off semi-final second leg, 7.30pm
  • Tottenham vs Everton - Premier League, 8pm, Sky Sports

Tuesday July 7

  • Nottingham Forest vs Fulham - Sky Bet Championship, 5pm, Sky Sports Football
  • Crystal Palace vs Chelsea - Premier League 6pm, Sky Sports
  • Watford vs Norwich - Premier League, 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
  • Arsenal vs Leicester - Premier League, 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Wednesday July 8

  • West Brom vs Derby - Sky Bet Championship, 5pm, Sky Sports Football
  • Sheffield Utd vs Wolves - Premier League, 6pm, Sky Sports
  • Brighton vs Liverpool - Premier League, 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Thursday July 9

  • Leeds vs Stoke - Sky Bet Championship, 5pm, Sky Sports Football
  • Bournemouth vs Tottenham - Premier League, 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
  • Aston Villa vs Man Utd - Premier League, 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Saturday July 11

  • Sheffield Utd vs Chelsea - Premier League, 5.30pm, Sky Sports
  • Brighton vs Man City - Premier League, 8pm, Sky Sports

Sunday July 12

  • Wolves vs Everton - Premier League, 12pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
  • Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace - Premier League, 2.15pm, Sky Sports
  • Tottenham vs Arsenal - Premier League, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
  • Bournemouth vs Leicester - Premier League, 7pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Monday July 13

  • League One play-off final - 7.30pm
  • Man Utd vs Southampton - Premier League, 8pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Tuesday July 14

  • Chelsea vs Norwich City - Premier League, 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Wednesday July 15

  • Manchester City vs Bournemouth - Premier League, 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
  • Arsenal vs Liverpool - Premier League, 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Thursday July 16

  • Everton vs Aston Villa - Premier League, 6pm, Sky Sports
  • Leicester vs Sheffield United - Premier League, 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Friday July 17

  • West Ham vs Watford - Premier League, 8pm, Sky Sports

Saturday July 18

  • Norwich City vs Burnley - Premier League, 5.30pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Sunday July 19

  • Tottenham vs Leicester - Premier League, 4pm, Sky Sports

Monday, July 20

  • Brighton vs Newcastle - Premier League, 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Tuesday July 21

  • Watford vs Man City - Premier League, 6pm, Sky Sports
  • Aston Villa vs Arsenal - Premier League, 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Wednesday July 22

  • Man Utd vs West Ham - Premier League, 6pm, Sky Sports
  • Liverpool vs Chelsea - Premier League, 8.15pm, Sky Sports

