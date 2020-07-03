Premier League, Championship, EFL play-offs - live games on Sky Sports
Sky Sports will be showing 64 live Premier League games, with 25 free-to-air on Pick, and 30 live Sky Bet Championship games, as well as all the Sky Bet EFL play-off fixtures
Last Updated: 03/07/20 6:40pm
All the games Sky Sports will be showing live from the Premier League, Sky Bet Championship and the EFL play-offs.
Friday July 3
- Charlton vs Millwall - Sky Bet Championship, 8.15pm, Sky Sports Football
- Portsmouth vs Oxford United - League One, play-off semi-final first leg, 5.30pm, Sky Sports Football
- Fleetwood vs Wycombe - League One, play-off semi-final first leg, 7.30pm, Sky Sports Football
Saturday July 4
- Derby vs Nottingham Forest - Sky Bet Championship, 12.30pm, Sky Sports Football
- Bristol City vs Cardiff City - Sky Bet Championship, 3pm, Sky Sports Football
- Leicester City vs Crystal Palace - Premier League, 3pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
- Wolves vs Arsenal - 5.30pm, Premier League, Sky Sports
- Chelsea vs Watford - 8pm, Premier League, Sky Sports
Sunday July 5
- Swansea City vs Sheffield Wed - Sky Bet Championship, 12pm, Sky Sports Football
- Burnley vs Sheffield Utd - Premier League, 12pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
- Newcastle vs West Ham - Premier League, 2.15pm, Sky Sports
- Liverpool vs Aston Villa - Premier League, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Monday July 6
- Oxford United vs Portsmouth - League One, play-off semi-final second leg, 5pm
- Wycombe vs Fleetwood - League One, play-off semi-final second leg, 7.30pm
- Tottenham vs Everton - Premier League, 8pm, Sky Sports
Tuesday July 7
- Nottingham Forest vs Fulham - Sky Bet Championship, 5pm, Sky Sports Football
- Crystal Palace vs Chelsea - Premier League 6pm, Sky Sports
- Watford vs Norwich - Premier League, 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
- Arsenal vs Leicester - Premier League, 8.15pm, Sky Sports
Wednesday July 8
- West Brom vs Derby - Sky Bet Championship, 5pm, Sky Sports Football
- Sheffield Utd vs Wolves - Premier League, 6pm, Sky Sports
- Brighton vs Liverpool - Premier League, 8.15pm, Sky Sports
Thursday July 9
- Leeds vs Stoke - Sky Bet Championship, 5pm, Sky Sports Football
- Bournemouth vs Tottenham - Premier League, 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
- Aston Villa vs Man Utd - Premier League, 8.15pm, Sky Sports
Saturday July 11
- Sheffield Utd vs Chelsea - Premier League, 5.30pm, Sky Sports
- Brighton vs Man City - Premier League, 8pm, Sky Sports
Sunday July 12
- Wolves vs Everton - Premier League, 12pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
- Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace - Premier League, 2.15pm, Sky Sports
- Tottenham vs Arsenal - Premier League, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
- Bournemouth vs Leicester - Premier League, 7pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
Monday July 13
- League One play-off final - 7.30pm
- Man Utd vs Southampton - Premier League, 8pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
Tuesday July 14
- Chelsea vs Norwich City - Premier League, 8.15pm, Sky Sports
Wednesday July 15
- Manchester City vs Bournemouth - Premier League, 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
- Arsenal vs Liverpool - Premier League, 8.15pm, Sky Sports
Thursday July 16
- Everton vs Aston Villa - Premier League, 6pm, Sky Sports
- Leicester vs Sheffield United - Premier League, 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
Friday July 17
- West Ham vs Watford - Premier League, 8pm, Sky Sports
Saturday July 18
- Norwich City vs Burnley - Premier League, 5.30pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
Sunday July 19
- Tottenham vs Leicester - Premier League, 4pm, Sky Sports
Monday, July 20
- Brighton vs Newcastle - Premier League, 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
Tuesday July 21
- Watford vs Man City - Premier League, 6pm, Sky Sports
- Aston Villa vs Arsenal - Premier League, 8.15pm, Sky Sports
Wednesday July 22
- Man Utd vs West Ham - Premier League, 6pm, Sky Sports
- Liverpool vs Chelsea - Premier League, 8.15pm, Sky Sports
