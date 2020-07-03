Premier League, Championship, EFL play-offs - live games on Sky Sports

All the games Sky Sports will be showing live from the Premier League, Sky Bet Championship and the EFL play-offs.

Friday July 3

Charlton vs Millwall - Sky Bet Championship, 8.15pm, Sky Sports Football

Portsmouth vs Oxford United - League One, play-off semi-final first leg, 5.30pm, Sky Sports Football

Fleetwood vs Wycombe - League One, play-off semi-final first leg, 7.30pm, Sky Sports Football

Saturday July 4

Derby vs Nottingham Forest - Sky Bet Championship, 12.30pm, Sky Sports Football

Bristol City vs Cardiff City - Sky Bet Championship, 3pm, Sky Sports Football

Leicester City vs Crystal Palace - Premier League, 3pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Wolves vs Arsenal - 5.30pm, Premier League, Sky Sports

Chelsea vs Watford - 8pm, Premier League, Sky Sports

Sunday July 5

Swansea City vs Sheffield Wed - Sky Bet Championship, 12pm, Sky Sports Football

Burnley vs Sheffield Utd - Premier League, 12pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Newcastle vs West Ham - Premier League, 2.15pm, Sky Sports

Liverpool vs Aston Villa - Premier League, 4.30pm, Sky Sports

Monday July 6

Oxford United vs Portsmouth - League One, play-off semi-final second leg, 5pm

Wycombe vs Fleetwood - League One, play-off semi-final second leg, 7.30pm

Tottenham vs Everton - Premier League, 8pm, Sky Sports

Tuesday July 7

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham - Sky Bet Championship, 5pm, Sky Sports Football

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea - Premier League 6pm, Sky Sports

Watford vs Norwich - Premier League, 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Arsenal vs Leicester - Premier League, 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Wednesday July 8

West Brom vs Derby - Sky Bet Championship, 5pm, Sky Sports Football

Sheffield Utd vs Wolves - Premier League, 6pm, Sky Sports

Brighton vs Liverpool - Premier League, 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Thursday July 9

Leeds vs Stoke - Sky Bet Championship, 5pm, Sky Sports Football

Bournemouth vs Tottenham - Premier League, 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Aston Villa vs Man Utd - Premier League, 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Saturday July 11

Sheffield Utd vs Chelsea - Premier League, 5.30pm, Sky Sports

Brighton vs Man City - Premier League, 8pm, Sky Sports

Sunday July 12

Wolves vs Everton - Premier League, 12pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace - Premier League, 2.15pm, Sky Sports

Tottenham vs Arsenal - Premier League, 4.30pm, Sky Sports

Bournemouth vs Leicester - Premier League, 7pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Monday July 13

League One play-off final - 7.30pm

Man Utd vs Southampton - Premier League, 8pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Tuesday July 14

Chelsea vs Norwich City - Premier League, 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Wednesday July 15

Manchester City vs Bournemouth - Premier League, 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Arsenal vs Liverpool - Premier League, 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Thursday July 16

Everton vs Aston Villa - Premier League, 6pm, Sky Sports

Leicester vs Sheffield United - Premier League, 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Friday July 17

West Ham vs Watford - Premier League, 8pm, Sky Sports

Saturday July 18

Norwich City vs Burnley - Premier League, 5.30pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Sunday July 19

Tottenham vs Leicester - Premier League, 4pm, Sky Sports

Monday, July 20

Brighton vs Newcastle - Premier League, 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Tuesday July 21

Watford vs Man City - Premier League, 6pm, Sky Sports

Aston Villa vs Arsenal - Premier League, 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Wednesday July 22

Man Utd vs West Ham - Premier League, 6pm, Sky Sports

Liverpool vs Chelsea - Premier League, 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Don't forget the Sky Sports shows...

Soccer AM - Saturday, 10am, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event

Fenners and Jimmy will be back on Saturday June 20 with their weekly round-up of the best football moments, features and interviews.

Sunday Supplement - Sunday, 10am, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports News

Get insight and opinion as the latest football topics are debated and discussed by a panel of newspaper journalists.