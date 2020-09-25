Diego Llorente: Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa says new signing is suited to Premier League

Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa insists new centre-back signing Diego Llorente has the technical and physical qualities to be a success in the Premier League.

Llorente became Leeds' seventh signing of the transfer window after joining from Real Sociedad on a four-year-deal.

The 27-year-old - who made his debut for Spain in 2016 and has featured five times for his national side - moved to Elland Road for an undisclosed fee.

Bielsa said: "He's a centre-back who can play either side. He has a sufficient technique to play in the Premier League.

"He also has the ability to adapt to the physical demands of the league."

Bielsa said new signing Llorente is available to play, but it remains to be seen if he will be included in the squad to face Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Sunday.

"He was due to play against Real Madrid just before his transfer was agreed, and if he was ready to play against Real Madrid he is sufficiently prepared to play for us," Bielsa said.

"But it is true that this week has been atypical for him and he will need to meet his team-mates and adapt a little bit more."

Llorente could make his Leeds debut against Sheffield United on Sunday.

When asked about the possibility of more signings arriving at the club, Bielsa added: "There is likely to be a couple more incorporations into the team, but in the case that they don't come we will adapt."

Leeds midfielder Pablo Hernandez remains two weeks away from a return to action after a groin strain, but Bielsa has no new injury concerns.

Bielsa a keen admirer of Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder

Leeds and Sheffield United clash in the Premier League's first Yorkshire derby in over 19 years this weekend, and the hosts' progress under Wilder has earned Bielsa's full respect.

"The way that he (Wilder) manages to set up his team awakens interest in me to learn from him," said Bielsa.

"After their very good season in the Premier League, it shows that we're going to be up against a team that is very well prepared."

0:46 Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder says the club must sign its transfer targets if they are to improve their squad and compete in the Premier League. Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder says the club must sign its transfer targets if they are to improve their squad and compete in the Premier League.

Leeds are bidding for back-to-back league wins following last week's 4-3 victory against Fulham at Elland Road.

The Blades have yet to register a point after successive defeats to Wolves and Aston Villa, but last season's top-10 finish impressed Bielsa.

Bielsa said: "It's very clear the importance of what Sheffield United have done. First getting promoted and then the season they have just had in the Premier League.

Wilder took Sheffield United from League One to challenging for Europe in five seasons

"They are a team with a particular style of play, which is ingrained and well-oiled, and they have a very, very good manager."

"He's been able to ingrain his ideas into his players and they clearly feel comfortable in the system that is being imposed.

"This is one of the virtues of a good manager and coach, someone who's able to ingrain his ideas on his players to make it look comfortable.

"They are a practical team, very difficult to face, and I feel the game on Sunday is a big challenge for us."