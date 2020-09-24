Diego Llorente: Leeds sign defender from Real Sociedad on four-year contract

Diego Llorente began his career with Real Madrid

Leeds have completed the signing of defender Diego Llorente on a four-year deal from Real Sociedad.

The centre-back, who has joined for an undiclosed fee, becomes Leeds' seventh signing of the window, joining his fellow Spain international Rodrigo at Elland Road.

Llorente started his career at Real Madrid before joining Sociedad in 2017 after loan spells at Rayo Vallecano and Malaga.

The 27-year-old made his debut for Spain in 2016 and has featured five times for his country.

He made 30 appearances for Sociedad last season as they finished sixth in La Liga.

Leeds saw three bids for a permanent deal for last season's loanee Ben White turned down by Brighton, before the 22-year-old defender signed a new four-year contract at the Amex Stadium.

Centre-back Robin Koch has started both of Leeds' opening two Premier League fixtures this season since his move from SC Freiburg on a four-year deal last month.

