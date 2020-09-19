Leeds 4-3 Fulham: Hosts hold on after spirited Fulham fightback

Leeds picked up their first Premier League victory in 16 years after edging out Fulham in a seven-goal thriller at Elland Road.

The hosts looked to be in cruise control when Helder Costa put them 4-1 up on 57 minutes, but Fulham had other ideas and fought back through Bobby Decordova Reid (62) and Aleksandar Mitrovic (67) to give themselves a sniff of a point.

Both sides had opportunities to score in the closing stages but neither made them count as Leeds held on for three points.

Costa had put Leeds ahead on five minutes with a thumping finish at the back post before Mitrovic levelled from the spot shortly after the half-hour mark.

Mateusz Klich then restored Leeds' advantage four minutes before the break with a coolly-taken penalty of his own and Patrick Bamford extended that lead on 50 minutes after a delightful Klich pass.

Fulham remain pointless and sit 19th in the table, only above West Brom on goal difference, while Leeds move up to ninth with their win.

How Leeds ended a 16-year wait for three top-flight points

Leeds took the lead with the first meaningful effort of the game. Costa profited from some poor Fulham marking, as he brought down Kalvin Phillips' corner at the back post and rifled it into the roof of the net.

Robin Koch went close to doubling Leeds' advantage as he met another Phillips corner and saw it tipped over the bar by Premier League debutant Alphonse Areola.

Player Ratings Home Team: Meslier 5, Ayling 6, Koch 4, Cooper 5, Dallas 5, Phillips 6, Klich 7, Costa 8, Harrison 7, Rodrigo 6, Bamford 8



Subs: Roberts 6, Alioski 6



Away Team: Areola 6, Tete 6, Odoi 5, Hector 5, Bryan 5, Reed 7, Anguissa 7, Onomah 5, Cavaleiro 6, Kamara 6, Mitrovic 7



Subs: De Cordova Reid 7, Kebano 6, Lemina 6



Man of the match: Costa

Eight minutes later, Kock slid in and fouled Joe Bryan in the box and allowed Mitrovic the chance to equalise from the penalty spot. He stepped up and saw his powerful effort go underneath the body of Illan Meslier.

But Fulham shot themselves in the foot before the break as Bryan pushed Bamford in the back as he looked to get on the end of a cross into the box. Klich showed plenty of composure to send Areola the wrong way and restore Leeds' advantage.

That lead was extended just five minutes after the break as Fulham's defensive issues were exposed again. Klich fed the ball through and found Bamford, who took one touch before opening up his body and passing the ball into the far corner.

Team news Marcelo Bielsa planned to make just one change to the side which lost at Liverpool, with skipper Liam Cooper fit to return at the heart of the defence, but was forced into another before kick-off. Pablo Hernandez pulled his groin in the warm up, meaning a full league debut for record-signing Rodrigo. Fulham, meanwhile, made four changes and handed out Premier League debuts to two of their summer signings. Alphonse Areola replaced Marek Rodak in goal, while Kenny Tete came in at right-back. Aleksandar Mitrovic was fit to take his place from the start, while Frank Anguissa came into the middle of the park. Tom Cairney, Tim Ream and Neeskens Kebano all dropped to the bench.

It looked like game over soon after as Bamford turned provider, cutting the ball back for Costa after beating Kenny Tete on the right. The winger found the top corner with another powerful finish.

Image: Aleksandar Mitrovic scored Fulham's third goal at Leeds

Scott Parker sent on Reid and Neeskens Kebano and the former got his side back in it on 62 minutes, picking his spot in the bottom corner after controlling Frank Anguissa's through ball.

And less than 10 minutes after going three goals behind, Fulham had cut that lead to one. This time, Mitrovic rose highest in the box to head home Tete's ball in from the right.

The game was being played at a frenetic pace and only the foot of the post denied Fulham a famous comeback. Kebano shifted the ball onto his right foot in the box and saw his low shot hit the woodwork and bounce clear.

Areola made two saves in quick succession to deny Klich and half-time sub Tyler Roberts, while Mitrovic could only fire a volley straight at Meslier in the Leeds goal.

After a thrilling 90 minutes, the four minutes of stoppage time failed to throw up one last chance for Fulham to snatch a point and Leeds were able to celebrate Premier League football returning to Elland Road with three huge points.

Man of the match - Helder Costa

Image: Helder Costa put Leeds 1-0 up against Fulham

Helder Costa set the tone right from the off with a fantastic finish at the back post and his second was just as impressive, finding the top corner with a first-time effort.

Away from his goals, he was a real pest for Fulham's leaky defence all day, be it with the ball or when pressing them high up the pitch.

Costa's first trip to the Premier League with Wolves didn't go as he had hoped - but the early signs are that he'll be just fine this time around.

Analysis: Fit Leeds always a threat

Sky Sports' Paul Merson

Leeds look very good going forward. They seem so fit. They faded for 10, 15 minutes but then got another wind. Helder Costa won't get two better goals this season in one game. They were always a threat... but I do worry for them still. If they were playing against a top-drawer team with better forwards, I don't see how they don't get picked off for fun. But I love watching them.

"I really do worry for Fulham. Scott Parker has to think we'll have to score more goals than the other team to win games. I don't see them keeping a clean sheet; they're so open."

What the manager's said

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa: "It was a difficult game, it was difficult for us to defend and to attack and it was difficult for us to impose our style on our opponents.

"In the first half we allowed them to play out from the back too easily and even though we didn't defend too badly, we couldn't attack.

"In the second half after 4-1 they reduced the scoreline in a short amount of time but it was becase they played well rather than we played badly. From then on, we played well."

Image: Marcelo Bielsa barks out instructions at Elland Road

Fulham manager Scott Parker: "We can't give up goals like we have today. You can't expect to score four or five goals to win football matches. At the moment that's what it is. We need to learn from that. We need to work on that.

"You can work on everything you want but sometimes there is more to good defending and solid teams, that's a character. I'm worried that sometimes we need to smell it and sense it and it's not a structure or training thing. It's in crucial moments for the team that we need to change and sometimes I feel like we're a little too nice. At times today we were too nice. We need to try and change that about us."

Free-scoring Leeds make records - Opta Stats

Leeds' opening two Premier League games have seen 14 goals this season (F7 A7), the most for a top-flight side's opening two matches since Wolves in 1962-63 (F12 A2).

The seven goals scored between Leeds and Fulham was the most in a Premier League game between two newly promoted teams since Wolves 4-3 Leicester in October 2003.

With Patrick Bamford and Mateusz Klich's goals vs Fulham, Leeds have had two different players each score in the opening two matchdays of a Premier League season for the first time.

There have been four penalties in Leeds' first two Premier League games this season; the most in a team's first two games in a single campaign since Bolton in 2002-03 (also four).

Since the start of last season, Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored more league goals than any other player in England's top four tiers (28).

What's next?

It's a Yorkshire derby for Leeds next week as they travel to Sheffield United on Sunday lunchtime, while Fulham have a Carabao Cup tie at home to Sheffield Wednesday on Wednesday night, before they host Aston Villa on Monday evening.