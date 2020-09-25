Jordan Henderson: Liverpool captain to miss Arsenal visit in Premier League, says Jurgen Klopp

Jordan Henderson will not be available for Monday's Premier League clash with Arsenal

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson will miss the Premier League game against Arsenal on Monday and Thiago Alcantara is in contention to make his full debut.

Henderson sustained a thigh problem in the first half of Sunday's 2-0 league win at Chelsea, which led to Thiago coming off the bench to make his first appearance for the Reds, two days after signing from Bayern Munich.

Joel Matip has yet to return to training either, but the Premier League champions are boosted by Joe Gomez being involved again.

Thiago made his Premier League debut for Liverpool against Chelsea

"I think Joe should be back today in training, that's what everybody told me - and nobody told me something different since," said Klopp.

"Billy [Koumetio] is back in training. Joel not, pretty much. Hendo not yet, that was clear - this game is for sure too early. I think that's it, pretty much."

Klopp is expected to revert to his strongest possible line-up for the visit of Mike Arteta's Arsenal at Anfield, live on Sky Sports, after a Liverpool side, filled with youth and senior squad players, thrashed Lincoln 7-2 in the Carabao Cup on Thursday.

Liverpool have begun their Premier League title defence with wins against Leeds and Chelsea

"We will see, we will see," Klopp added, when asked whether Thiago would make his home debut. "We have a few days to train, some boys have to recover from last night, so we will see how we set up against Arsenal.

"I have an idea, but why should I make the decision today when we have time until Monday? But he is in contention, for sure. Yeah, let's see."

Liverpool lost against Arsenal in the Community Shield in August and will face them again in the Carabao Cup next week

Liverpool are unbeaten in 60 home matches in the Premier League, but Klopp is aware his side face a difficult test against Arsenal, who have also won their opening two league matches.

Asked what Arteta has brought to Arsenal since his arrival in December, Klopp said: "He has shown in a short period of time that he seems to be an exceptional football manager.

"The structure of the team he sets up is exceptional - balance between offence and defence is really good. You can see good organisation and freedom for the players, using them in the right places. He has changed the whole mood in the whole club.

"I don't think a lot of people thought at the end of the season he would finish by winning a competition and he did that by winning the FA Cup."