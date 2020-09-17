Carabao Cup: Liverpool could face Leicester or Arsenal in round four

The winner of Liverpool's Carabao Cup tie against Lincoln City, live on Sky Sports Football next Thursday, will face either Arsenal or Leicester in round four of the competition.

Spurs could face Chelsea if they each progress past Leyton Orient and Barnsley respectively, while the winner between holders Manchester City and Bournemouth will play either Millwall or Burnley.

Brentford could have a chance to exact revenge on Fulham for last season's Championship play-off final, if their west London rivals beat Sheffield Wednesday.

Manchester United will come up against whoever is successful between Preston North End and Brighton, and a win for Aston Villa against Bristol City would see them play either Stoke City or Gillingham.

Fleetwood or Everton will take on West Ham, and Newport will get either Morecambe or Newcastle in round four.

Everton will face either West Ham or Hull if they beat Fleetwood in round three

The round four games will be played in the week commencing September 28, with four - to be announced at a later date - broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Carabao Cup round four draw

Lincoln or Liverpool vs Arsenal

Burnley vs Manchester City or Bournemouth

Brentford vs Fulham

Everton vs West Ham

Bristol City or Aston Villa vs Stoke

Leyton Orient or Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea

Newport vs Newcastle

Brighton vs Manchester United

Carabao Cup round three live on Sky Sports

Four round three ties have been chosen for broadcast live on Sky Sports:

Thu 24 Sep: Lincoln v Liverpool (7.45pm)

Round three ties to be played in the week commencing September 21: