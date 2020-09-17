Carabao Cup: Liverpool could face Leicester or Arsenal in round four
Spurs could face Chelsea if they progress past Leyton Orient and Barnsley respectively
Last Updated: 23/09/20 9:51pm
The winner of Liverpool's Carabao Cup tie against Lincoln City, live on Sky Sports Football next Thursday, will face either Arsenal or Leicester in round four of the competition.
Spurs could face Chelsea if they each progress past Leyton Orient and Barnsley respectively, while the winner between holders Manchester City and Bournemouth will play either Millwall or Burnley.
Brentford could have a chance to exact revenge on Fulham for last season's Championship play-off final, if their west London rivals beat Sheffield Wednesday.
Manchester United will come up against whoever is successful between Preston North End and Brighton, and a win for Aston Villa against Bristol City would see them play either Stoke City or Gillingham.
Fleetwood or Everton will take on West Ham, and Newport will get either Morecambe or Newcastle in round four.
The round four games will be played in the week commencing September 28, with four - to be announced at a later date - broadcast live on Sky Sports.
Carabao Cup round four draw
- Lincoln or Liverpool vs Arsenal
- Burnley vs Manchester City or Bournemouth
- Brentford vs Fulham
- Everton vs West Ham
- Bristol City or Aston Villa vs Stoke
- Leyton Orient or Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea
- Newport vs Newcastle
- Brighton vs Manchester United
Carabao Cup round three live on Sky Sports
Four round three ties have been chosen for broadcast live on Sky Sports:
- Thu 24 Sep: Lincoln v Liverpool (7.45pm)
