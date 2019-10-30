Liverpool 5-5 Arsenal (5-4 on pens): Curtis Jones scores winning spot-kick as Reds reach quarter-finals

Curtis Jones' decisive penalty helped Liverpool beat Arsenal 5-4 on spot-kicks

Liverpool showed their powers of recovery once more as Curtis Jones' spot-kick secured a 5-4 win over Arsenal on penalties after a breathless 5-5 draw at Anfield.

Shkodran Mustafi's own goal (6) gave Jurgen Klopp's much-changed side the perfect start, but Lucas Torreira levelled (19) before Gabriel Martinelli scored twice (26 & 36) to shock the eight-time League Cup winners.

James Milner reduced the deficit from the penalty spot before the interval (43), but it was his slack pass that allowed Ainsley Maitland-Niles to re-establish Arsenal's two-goal lead (54) from close range.

Liverpool scored twice in four minutes to stage a brilliant comeback as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's thunderous finish (58) was added to by Divock Origi's rifled strike from the edge of the box (62).

Liverpool came back from two goals to send the game to penalties

Arsenal thought they had booked their place in the quarter-finals when Willock found the top corner with a strike worthy of deciding any contest - but Origi sent the game to penalties in the fourth minute of stoppage time with a trademark finish from Neco Williams' cross.

Both sides scored their opening three penalties in the shootout before substitute Dani Ceballos saw his effort kept out by Caoimhin Kelleher, and after Origi had once more held his nerve to preserve the advantage, Jones showed immense composure to strike home the winning penalty.

What's next?

Liverpool travel to face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off is at 3pm. Arsenal host Wolves at the same time at the Emirates Stadium.