Liverpool 5-5 Arsenal (5-4 on pens) player ratings: Mesut Ozil shines on return

Curtis Jones scored the winning spot-kick as Liverpool beat Arsenal on penalties after an astonishing 5-5 draw to reach the Carabao Cup quarter-finals, but who was the top performer?

Liverpool player ratings

Caoimhin Kelleher - 7

For a man who conceded five goals, there wasn't much he could do about most of them. Could have done slightly better with Lucas Torreira's opener, although it was later shown to be offside, and wasn't afraid to get stuck in - or pick a pass - before making himself a hero in the shoot-out, saving Dani Ceballos' penalty.

Neco Williams - 7

Found life a little tough going at times on his Liverpool debut with a number of Arsenal attacks coming down his side, but didn't let it affect him as he kept his head up to produce a last-gasp assist to send the game to penalties. Made more tackles than anyone else on an impressive night for the youngster.

Neco Williams had a night to remember as he showed great perseverance

Joe Gomez - 5

Left Torreira totally unmarked for Arsenal's first goal. There should have been an offside flag, but the Liverpool man's ball-watching still left a lot to be desired, and his positioning for the third wasn't much better.

Sepp van den Berg - 6

Had a bit of a baptism of fire in what was a shambolic defensive performance all round, but his eagerness worked against him at times. Won back the ball more than anyone else but was on his heels for the second goal and needed to keep his positioning better.

James Milner - 6

Scored from the spot but made a very un-Milner-like error to gift Arsenal a fourth goal. Was in the backline to be the old, experienced head and didn't have a great night, with Arsenal's second and third goals also coming down his side.

Adam Lallana - 6

Looked bright at times and could have had more than the one assist, for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's stunner, but drifted in and out. Didn't do his first-team hopes any harm.

Naby Keita - 5

Another looking to impress and force his way into Jurgen Klopp's thinking, but had a quiet game. 41 touches in the 55 minutes he was on wasn't enough for Klopp to be impressed, and he was hooked for the forward-thinking Curtis Jones.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 7

Was singled out for criticism by Jamie Carragher at the break for going missing after he'd made Liverpool's early opener, but responded with a thunderbolt of a strike after half-time to get Liverpool back in the game.

Harvey Elliott - 6

Showed flashes of why Liverpool took a chance on this 16-year-old, linking up in the attacking play well and winning a penalty just before half-time, although how much contact there was is very much up for debate. Will learn from his blind pass inside which led to Arsenal's third.

Divock Origi - 8

Another to get a half-time critique from Carragher, as much for his defensive workrate as his attacking output after allowing himself to be beaten far too easily in the build-up to Arsenal's second goal. Improved after the break and scored two important goals, which is becoming a real habit.

Rhian Brewster - 6

Allowed the game to pass him by a little but did have a few moments to remember, shooting wide just after half-time thanks to some good hold-up play, but perhaps should have scored late on when he totally misjudged Lallana's cross.

Rhian Brewster glides forward with the ball at his feet against Arsenal

SUBS

Curtis Jones (for Keita, 55) - 7

Jones had shown glimpses in pre-season of why he's highly rated at Liverpool, and on his Anfield bow he impressed and looked confident in possession.

He made Origi's first goal and, in an incredible show of confidence, switched the penalty shoot-out selections round so that he could take the fifth penalty - which he will be remembering for a long, long time.

Pedro Chirivella (for Oxlade-Chamberlain, 81) - N/A

Arsenal player ratings

Emiliano Martinez - 6

A strange night for Martinez, who was beaten five times and barely made a noteworthy save but was never really at fault.

The Argentine has impressed during the Europa League, however, and so he will feel he should have done better with both of Divock Origi's strikes, while he was unable to save any of Liverpool's five spot-kicks.

Hector Bellerin - 7

Bellerin showed his leadership before a ball was kicked, giving the Arsenal mascot his anthem jacket to keep warm, and there are signs that the Spaniard could develop a good understanding with Ainsley Maitland-Niles down the right.

Plenty of full-blooded challenges as those around him saw yet another two-goal lead slip. Twice.

Rob Holding - 5

Arsenal fans have been waiting for the return of Holding from injury, but he looked desperately short of match fitness and was turned far too easily for Origi's first strike.

Shkodran Mustafi - 4

Shkodran Mustafi struggled to stake a claim for a regular first-team berth

Mustafi had a nightmare, setting the tone for another erratic display in the sixth minute with his clumsy own goal.

"Those days are gone, Mustafi playing in the Premier League," Jamie Carragher said afterwards. "I don't think how he played tonight has changed that. He's just one of those defenders who makes mistakes and it affects other people.

"When you play with someone who makes you nervous, you can't play your own game. You're always worried he's going to make a mistake. I think the quicker he's gone, the better for everyone."

Mustafi did little to put his case forward for more Premier League minutes.

Sead Kolasinac - 5

Kieran Tierney will not be having too many sleepless nights over the left-back berth he has snatched off his team-mate based on this evidence. Kolasinac was caught out of position for Liverpool's opener and here he offered very little going the other way.

Mesut Ozil - 8

Ozil will be expected to return to the first-team fold in the Premier League

A Mesut masterclass, cut short after 65 minutes. By then, the German had been instrumental in sending Arsenal to the brink of a first win at Anfield in seven years. Already involved in two of the Gunners' first three goals, it was his mesmerising flick back to Ainsley Maitland-Niles that brought groans of delight for the Arsenal fans in the Anfield Road end.

After all the travel chaos experienced leaving London for Lime Street, it was a moment for them to savour, a moment of class, and a reminder of the sheer brilliance buried in this Arsenal squad.

Lucas Torreira - 7

Brought energy and urgency to the Arsenal midfield after the early set-back and while replays showed he was offside, the midfielder was alert to haul his side level. Faded as he dropped deeper before being substituted.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles - 7

Maitland-Niles has expressed his desire to play as a midfielder, but after the experiment was aborted against Vitoria last week, he looked far more comfortable here on the right. Played his part in Arsenal's second with a powerful run and cross.

Joe Willock - 7

Joe Willock scored his fourth goal of the season - but it was in vain

The academy graduate provided a timely reminder of his technical ability after a couple of disappointing performances.

Emery hooked him at half-time at Sheffield United and again against Vitoria, but he showed great character to drag his side back in front with a stunning finish from range. Unfortunate not to grab the headlines.

Bukayo Saka - 7

Saka was another bright spark in the Arsenal side during their spirited first-half comeback, combining well with Ozil to set up Martinelli's second. Provided Neco Williams with plenty of problems in those opening 45 minutes, but another who faded.

Gabriel Martinelli - 8

Martinelli is already developing a bit of a reputation as a lethal finisher, and here he reached another impressive milestone - becoming the first Arsenal player to score in each of his first four starts since Ian Wright.

The Brazilian conceded the penalty that gave Liverpool a foothold deep in the first half and had two chances to complete his hat-trick, but must surely now be pushing for his first Premier League start.

Gabriel Martinelli celebrates after doubling Arsenal's lead at Anfield

SUBS

Dani Ceballos - 5

Ceballos was engulfed by the Anfield atmosphere during the 3-1 defeat earlier in the season, and he won't look forward to his next visit either after missing the crucial spot-kick.

Matteo Guendouzi - 6

Unai Emery looked to Guendouzi in place of Ozil to shore things up during the final 30 minutes, but it invited Liverpool onto them.

Kieran Tierney - (n/a)

Had little time to have a big say on proceedings and to get up to speed with the game.