Liverpool vs Arsenal team news: Mesut Ozil brought in from cold for Carabao Cup fourth-round tie

Mesut Ozil has featured in only two games so far this season for Arsenal

Mesut Ozil has been named in Arsenal's starting line-up against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup fourth round.

The Germany midfielder has not featured for the Gunners since the 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest on September 24 in the previous round, but he is one of 11 changes made to the side that drew 2-2 with Crystal Palace.

Ozil has been absent from Unai Emery's squad for five weeks, but having travelled to Merseyside with the rest of the squad, the 31-year-old now has the opportunity to cement his place in the side with a good performance at Anfield.

Hector Bellerin captains the Arsenal side against Liverpool at Anfield

There is no Granit Xhaka after he was left out of the squad by Emery after the Switzerland international was booed off the pitch by home supporters at the Emirates on Sunday as the Gunners squandered a two-goal lead.

Hector Bellerin captains the side in Xhaka's absence, while Emery recalls several of the players who started in the 3-2 win over Vitoria in the Europa League last Thursday.

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, Rob Holding, Shkodran Mustafi and Sead Kolasinac complete the defence.

Joe Willock, Bukayo Saka and Ainsley Maitland-Niles are given another chance in midfield alongside Ozil and Lucas Torreira, while Gabriel Martinelli starts up front.

Analysis: It will be good to see Ozil having an influence

Former Arsenal striker Alan Smith told Sky Sports:

"There will be a lot of eyes on Arsenal, and a lot of eyes on Ozil and how he plays.

"With the captaincy thing, there are five nominated in that dressing room, and he is clearly not within the circle of trust as it were in terms of the squad to attack the Premier League.

"From Ozil's point of view, he's got to try to reach the standards that he can, and I'm not a fan of leaving him out of every matchday squad.

Ozil has not played for Arsenal since the 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest

"I've felt like he has always been worth having at least on the bench,even if the manager feels he doesn't fit into the style of play that he wants.

"He's such a talented play so it's good to see him in the squad and it would be good to see him having an influence on this match."

Can Ozil regain favour under Emery?

One Arsenal fan has got his wish with Ozil coming in from the cold

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher:

"I don't think so to be honest. I don't think the manager likes him purely due to certain bits about his game.

"Emery has been there for 18 months and Ozil's played a handful of games this season. I don't think him coming here tonight and lighting up Anfield will make any difference.

"It might bring him closer, and he is the most famous player on show tonight as a World Cup winner but I don't think it will make much difference under this Arsenal manager."

Klopp makes wholesale changes

Liverpool's Harvey Elliott makes his first senior start at Anfield

Jurgen Klopp has made 11 changes to the side that beat Tottenham 2-1 at Anfield last Sunday.

As expected, Caoimhin Kelleher returns in goal having played in the previous round against MK Dons.

Joe Gomez returns to the defence alongside Sepp van den Berg, who earns a first start for the club since joining in the summer.

Neco Williams makes his senior debut while Rhian Brewster and Harvey Elliott make up a youthful attack.

James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Adam Lallana and Divock Origi provide some experience for the hosts.

Team news

Liverpool: Kelleher; Williams, Gomez, Van den Berg, Milner; Lallana, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Elliott, Origi, Brewster.

Subs: Adrian, Jones, Kane, Larouci, Chirivella, Clarkson, Koumetio.

Arsenal: Martinez; Bellerin, Holding, Mustafi, Kolasinac; Torreira, Willock; Maitland-Niles, Ozil, Saka; Martinelli.

Subs: Macey, Sokratis, Tierney, Guendouzi, Ceballos, Pepe, Lacazette.

