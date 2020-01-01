Carabao Cup Fixtures

September 2020

Saturday 5th September

Derby County 0 0 12:00 Barrow
Bet on Football with
Plymouth Argyle 2 2 12:30 Queens Park Rangers
Crawley Town 1 2 13:00 Millwall
Gillingham 1 0 13:00 Southend United
Bristol City 0 0 14:00 Exeter City
Home 4/6 13/5 Away 10/3
Walsall 0 0 14:15 Sheffield Wednesday
Home 19/5 11/4 Away 4/6
Barnsley 0 0 15:00 Nottingham Forest
Home 6/5 23/10 Away 2/1
Birmingham City 0 0 15:00 Cambridge United
Home 8/15 29/10 Away 5/1
Bolton Wanderers 0 0 15:00 Bradford City
Home 11/10 9/4 Away 12/5
Crewe Alexandra 0 0 15:00 Lincoln City
Home 11/8 23/10 Away 9/5
Fleetwood Town 0 0 15:00 Wigan Athletic
Home 4/9 16/5 Away 11/2
Forest Green Rovers 0 0 15:00 Leyton Orient
Home 11/10 12/5 Away 9/4
Grimsby Town 0 0 15:00 Morecambe
Home 21/20 12/5 Away 12/5
Huddersfield Town 0 0 15:00 Rochdale
Home 19/5 3/1 Away 8/13
Ipswich Town 0 0 15:00 Bristol Rovers
Home 11/10 23/10 Away 23/10
Luton Town 0 0 15:00 Norwich City
Home 11/8 12/5 Away 7/4
Milton Keynes Dons 0 0 15:00 Coventry City
Home 9/4 9/4 Away 11/10
Newport County AFC 0 0 15:00 Swansea City
Home 9/2 13/5 Away 8/13
Northampton Town 0 0 15:00 Cardiff City
Home 5/2 13/5 Away 10/11
Oldham Athletic 0 0 15:00 Carlisle United
Home 6/4 11/5 Away 17/10
Oxford United 0 0 15:00 AFC Wimbledon
Home 4/6 14/5 Away 18/5
Peterborough United 0 0 15:00 Cheltenham Town
Home 8/13 3/1 Away 19/5
Reading 0 0 15:00 Colchester United
Home 4/7 3/1 Away 17/4
Salford City 0 0 15:00 Rotherham United
Home 12/5 12/5 Away 21/20
Scunthorpe United 0 0 15:00 Port Vale
Home 13/8 9/4 Away 6/4
Sunderland 0 0 15:00 Hull City
Home 17/20 5/2 Away 3/1
Swindon Town 0 0 15:00 Charlton Athletic
Home 7/5 9/4 Away 17/10
Tranmere Rovers 0 0 15:00 Harrogate Town
Home 21/20 12/5 Away 12/5

Sunday 6th September

Brentford 0 0 12:00 Wycombe Wanderers
Home 8/15 14/5 Away 5/1

