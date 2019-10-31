Carabao Cup QF draw: Man Utd vs Colchester, Oxford vs Man City

Holders Manchester City beat Southampton in the fourth round

Carabao Cup holders Manchester City will visit Oxford in the quarter-finals, while League Two Colchester will face Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Oxford's reward for a penalty shoot-out victory against fellow League One side Sunderland is a repeat of last year's third-round meeting against Pep Guardiola's side at the Kassam Stadium.

Colchester, the lowest-ranked side remaining in the competition, will face five-time winners Manchester United after they reached the last eight for only the second time in their history.

0:33 Colchester draw Manchester United at Old Trafford in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup, here's how the players reacted. Colchester draw Manchester United at Old Trafford in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup, here's how the players reacted.

Premier League leaders Liverpool, who won a penalty shootout to end a 10-goal thriller against Arsenal on Wednesday, will travel to Villa Park with uncertainty over the scheduling of the fixture.

Liverpool are set to play their first game in the Club World Cup, as last season's Champions League winners, on December 18 in Qatar - one of the scheduled dates for the quarter-finals.

Liverpool recovered from a deficit on three occasions against Arsenal to progress

After Jurgen Klopp threatened to pull out of the Carabao Cup over concerns about Liverpool's fixture pile-up, the EFL said on Thursday morning it is in discussions with the club to "identify an alternative date".

0:49 Here's a look a the problems Liverpool could face in the coming months with their fixtures piling up over Christmas and the New Year. Here's a look a the problems Liverpool could face in the coming months with their fixtures piling up over Christmas and the New Year.

The quarter-finals are scheduled to be played the week commencing December 16.

The final last-eight tie will see two-time runners up Everton host three-time winners Leicester at Goodison Park.

Carabao Cup quarter-final draw