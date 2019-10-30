Chelsea 1-2 Manchester United: Stunning Marcus Rashford free-kick settles Carabao Cup tie

Marcus Rashford scored a sublime winner for Manchester United

Marcus Rashford scored a sensational free-kick to send Manchester United through to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals with a 2-1 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The striker scored the first himself, slotting home from the penalty spot in the first half, before Michy Batshuayi drew the game level for Chelsea with a great solo effort after the break.

Rashford then hit an incredible winner in the closing stages to earn United a place in the last eight of the cup, and a third straight away win in a week for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Player ratings Chelsea: Caballero (5), James (6), Zouma (6), Guehi (6), Alonso (5), Gilmour (6), Jorginho (6), Kovacic (6), Hudson-Odoi (6), Pulisic (5), Batshauyi (7)



Subs: Mount (6), Pedro (6), Abraham (6)



Manchester United: Romero (6), Wan-Bissaka (7), Lindelof (6), Maguire (5), Rojo (7), Williams (7), McTominay (8), Fred (6), Lingard (6), James (7), Rashford (8)



Subs: Young (6), Pereira (6), Martial (6)



Man of the match: Marcus Rashford

There were question marks over the penalty Dan James won at Norwich on Sunday, but there were no doubts about the one he got for United in the 25th minute to make the breakthrough.

Using his trademark pace, he burst into the area and got on the wrong side of Marcos Alonso, who clumsily brought the winger down. Rashford missed at Carrow Road, but he stepped up again and sent Willy Caballero the wrong way.

Marcus Rashford scored twice for Manchester United

Team news Frank Lampard made six changes to Chelsea's 4-2 win at Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday. Willy Caballero started in goal, Reece James and Mark Guehi came into defence, Billy Gilmour started in midfield and Callum Hudson-Odoi and Michy Batshuayi began in attack.

Ole Gunner Solskjaer made four changes from Man Utd's 3-1 at Norwich on Sunday. Sergio Romero started in goal, while Brandon Williams, Marcos Rojo and Jesse Lingard came in.

Chelsea improved dramatically in the second half and after 61 minutes they were level, thanks to some sloppy defending from Harry Maguire.

His poor attempt at a header allowed Batshuayi in, but the Belgian still had plenty to do as he drove in from just inside the United half before hitting a low shot into the bottom corner past Sergio Romero from 20 yards.

But then came the moment worthy of winning any game. United won a fairly innocuous looking free-kick around 30 yards from goal but Rashford had other ideas. Stepping up to hit a curling, swerving, dipping effort over the wall and into the top corner, leaving Caballero completely helpless.

His stunning free kick was Cristiano Ronaldo-esque and will live long in the memory. He also dispatched his penalty calmly, sending Willy Caballero the wrong way, and his pace and directness on the break made him a threat right up until his substitution in the closing stages. It's now four goals in four games for the striker.

What's next?

Chelsea head to Watford for Saturday Night Football, live from 5.15pm on Sky Sports Premier League, while Manchester United visit Bournemouth earlier the same day for a 12.30pm kick-off.