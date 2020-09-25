Tottenham handed Carabao Cup bye as Leyton Orient forfeit tie following positive coronavirus tests

Tottenham will now face Chelsea in round four on September 29

Tottenham have been awarded a bye into round four of the Carabao Cup to host Chelsea, with Leyton Orient forced to forfeit their round-three tie.

The original fixture between Spurs and Orient was called off on Tuesday due to positive coronavirus tests at the League Two club, with Orient owner Nigel Travis critical of the decision and warning it may encourage clubs not to test players.

In a statement on Friday, the EFL said: "In accordance with Carabao Cup Rules, Tottenham Hotspur have been awarded with a bye to progress to Round Four of the Carabao Cup and will now play Chelsea on Tuesday 29 September.

Leyton Orient's tie with Tottenham was postponed after a number of players tested positive for coronavirus

"The Round Three tie scheduled for Tuesday 22 September between Leyton Orient and Tottenham Hotspur could not take place following the issue by Waltham Forest Borough Council of an order preventing the match being played as planned. This followed a number of Leyton Orient players testing positive for COVID-19.

"The EFL Board has determined that in line with Carabao Cup Rule 5.1, the Club was unable to fulfil its obligations to complete the fixture by virtue of the Council's order and shall therefore forfeit the tie."

