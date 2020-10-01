Marcos Alonso: Inter Milan preparing move for Chelsea defender

Inter Milan are preparing a bid for Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso, according to Sky in Italy.

Alonso has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge following the arrival of England international Ben Chilwell in the summer.

The 29-year-old was substituted at half-time during the 3-3 draw at West Brom, with Chilwell now set to make his Premier League debut for Chelsea against Crystal Palace on Saturday after returning from injury.

According to Sky in Italy, former Chelsea head coach Conte is also keen to work with the Spaniard again at the San Siro, and the club are preparing a loan bid with obligation to buy for around £10.9m.

Alonso was a regular under both Conte and Maurizio Sarri, but has failed to make the same impact with Frank Lampard during his debut season in charge.

If he leaves Alonso will follow Ross Barkley out of Stamford Bridge after his loan move to Aston Villa was confirmed earlier this week.

Image: Ben Chilwell made his Chelsea debut in their 6-0 Carabao Cup win over Barnsley

Ben Chilwell admits Frank Lampard was a big influence on him joining the Chelsea, having idolised the former midfielder growing up.

Chilwell had been a long-term target for Lampard and, after his move from Leicester this summer, the 23-year-old says he could never have imagined playing under his current manager when he used to watch him as a child.

"I used to watch England play in the international breaks and, when I was younger, it was more just enjoying watching them," said Chilwell.

"They had a lot of great players, including the gaffer, but it never crossed my mind that I might play under him in the future!"

Image: Ross Barkley has joined Aston Villa from Chelsea on a season-long loan deal

Aston Villa have signed Ross Barkley on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

The England international becomes Villa's fifth signing of the window, following the arrivals of Ollie Watkins, Bertrand Traore, Emiliano Martinez and Matty Cash.

After securing Barkley's signature, Villa head coach Dean Smith told the club's website: "Capturing a player of Ross' quality is a real coup for our club and I am certain he will thrive here and improve our team."

