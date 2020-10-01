Marcos Alonso: Inter Milan preparing move for Chelsea defender

Inter Milan are preparing a bid for Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso, according to Sky in Italy.
Alonso has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge following the arrival of England international Ben Chilwell in the summer.
- Transfer Centre LIVE!
- All the latest done deals
- Tottenham interested in Rudiger
- Get Sky Sports - All channels £23/month
The 29-year-old was substituted at half-time during the 3-3 draw at West Brom, with Chilwell now set to make his Premier League debut for Chelsea against Crystal Palace on Saturday after returning from injury.
According to Sky in Italy, former Chelsea head coach Conte is also keen to work with the Spaniard again at the San Siro, and the club are preparing a loan bid with obligation to buy for around £10.9m.
Alonso was a regular under both Conte and Maurizio Sarri, but has failed to make the same impact with Frank Lampard during his debut season in charge.
Trending
- CL draw: Man Utd get PSG, Leipzig; Ronaldo vs Messi
- Spurs agree deal to sign Vinicius on loan
- Calvert-Lewin, Barnes, Saka earn first England call-ups
- Sancho: The state of play ahead of Deadline Day
- Everton agree deal to sign Norwich's Godfrey
- Man Utd consider four alternatives to Sancho
- Papers: Man Utd working on Traore deal
- Deadline Day: What does every PL club need?
- Leeds' move for Bayern midfielder Cuisance off
- Download Instructions
Save over 25% with a NOW TV Sky Sports Pass
Catch the action for only £25 a month with this limited time offer. Watch the Premier League, Formula 1, PGA Tour and much more. Cancel any time.
If he leaves Alonso will follow Ross Barkley out of Stamford Bridge after his loan move to Aston Villa was confirmed earlier this week.
Chilwell: 'Idol' Lampard influenced Chelsea move
Ben Chilwell admits Frank Lampard was a big influence on him joining the Chelsea, having idolised the former midfielder growing up.
Chilwell had been a long-term target for Lampard and, after his move from Leicester this summer, the 23-year-old says he could never have imagined playing under his current manager when he used to watch him as a child.
"I used to watch England play in the international breaks and, when I was younger, it was more just enjoying watching them," said Chilwell.
"They had a lot of great players, including the gaffer, but it never crossed my mind that I might play under him in the future!"
Villa sign Barkley on loan from Chelsea
Aston Villa have signed Ross Barkley on a season-long loan from Chelsea.
The England international becomes Villa's fifth signing of the window, following the arrivals of Ollie Watkins, Bertrand Traore, Emiliano Martinez and Matty Cash.
After securing Barkley's signature, Villa head coach Dean Smith told the club's website: "Capturing a player of Ross' quality is a real coup for our club and I am certain he will thrive here and improve our team."
Summer transfer window - key dates and times
The summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday, October 5 with a feast of activity lined up on Transfer Deadline Day on Sky Sports News and across our Sky Sports platforms.
A domestic-only window for deals between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday, October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on SSN and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.