Summer transfer window 2020: Done deals in September
Transfer window runs to October 5; additional domestic-only window for deals between Premier League and EFL clubs runs to October 16
Last Updated: 01/09/20 8:39am
The summer transfer window is open - keep track of all the latest done deals in England and Scotland, as well as key moves overseas.
The window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and closes at 11pm on October 5, with an additional domestic-only window for deals between the Premier League and EFL running until Friday, October 16 at 5pm.
Keep up to date with the latest transfers from the Premier League, Championship, League One, League Two, the Scottish Premiership and the Women's Super League, and key moves across Europe, right here.
Don't forget our daily Transfer Centre blog for all the latest moves, rumours and latest on transfers from all over the world. You can see August's Done Deals here.
September 1
EFL
Ivan Toney - Peterborough to Brentford, undisclosed