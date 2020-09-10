Denise O'Sullivan: Republic of Ireland international makes Brighton loan switch

Denise O'Sullivan has joined Brighton Women on loan

Brighton and Hove Albion Women have signed Republic of Ireland international forward Denise O'Sullivan on loan from North Carolina Courage until the end of 2020.

The 26-year-old will be playing in the Women's Super League for the first time, having begun her career in Ireland, before joining Glasgow City in Scotland, and then going on to play in the USA and Australia.

She told the club's website: "I am very excited to have joined Brighton & Hove Albion.

"It's a great opportunity to challenge myself with a talented squad in a league that's becoming more and more competitive.

"It was a bit frustrating having to quarantine for a couple of weeks, but I have kept myself in shape and I'm looking forward to helping the club move forward."

2:46 It is Deadline Day in the Women's Super League - and Anton Toloui from the Good Morning Transfers team has been rounding up a very busy summer of signings It is Deadline Day in the Women's Super League - and Anton Toloui from the Good Morning Transfers team has been rounding up a very busy summer of signings

Head coach Hope Powell said: "We're delighted to have Denise with us.

"She has a proven goalscoring record in some of the best leagues in the world and she will also bring plenty of experience of playing in big games against the best opposition.

"We're really looking forward to seeing what she can bring to the group on and off the pitch."