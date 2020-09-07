Sheffield United: Blades complete Jayden Bogle and Max Lowe signings

Jayden Bogle was left out of Derby's Carabao Cup win over Barrow at the weekend

Sheffield United have completed a £15m deal for Derby duo Max Lowe and Jayden Bogle, with both players signing four-year deals.

Derby boss Phillip Cocu left both of the wing-backs out of his squad for Saturday's Carabao Cup fixture against Barrow at Pride Park, a tie the Rams won on penalties after the game finished goalless.

Sheffield United are in talks over a season-long loan for Chelsea defender Ethan Ampadu while talks continue with West Brom over a swap deal for forward Oliver Burke which would see Callum Robinson head in the opposite direction.

"The Championship has been a great recruitment area for us and I wanted to bring some young players in who will provide competition for places," said Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder.

"Jayden and Max will put huge pressure on George (Baldock) and Enda (Stevens). It was important we got the right characters, the right type of players, ones who are athletic and technically very good, both are modern-day wing-backs and I'm looking forward to working with them.

"We've got a clear plan and identification of what we need and we're still going through that process. We're not just signing players because other people are in for them, we're signing these players because they fit into what we are about.

"It's game on for everyone, it's not a warning, it's a fact and yet again I have to thank the board for making the two permanent signings happen because it's a great bit of business for the football club."

