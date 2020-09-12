Alex Morgan: Tottenham sign USA forward for 2020/21 WSL season

Alex Morgan is the latest US World Cup winner to join the WSL

USA World Cup winner Alex Morgan has joined Tottenham Women from Orlando Pride for the 2020/21 WSL season.

The move comes as the 31-year-old tries to gain much-needed game time following the birth of her daughter Charlie in May and ahead of the delayed Tokyo Olympics next summer.

And although Orlando Pride, who compete in the National Women's Soccer League, will take part in the NWSL Fall Series, the mini-tournament would have only provided four competitive fixtures for the forward.

A double World Cup winner in 2015 and 2019, Morgan has also lifted two CONCACAF Women's Championships as well as the SheBelieves Cup in 2016 and 2018 during an illustrious career.

Morgan pretended to sip tea after scoring against England during last summer's World Cup

Viewed as one of the most influential female footballers, Morgan has scored a total of 107 times in 169 appearances since her US debut in 2010.

The 2019 World Cup silver ball winner, is also remembered for pretending to sip tea as she celebrated scoring a header in the USA's 2-1 semi-final win over England last summer.

Also named in the FIFPro World XI in 2016, 2017 and 2019, this is not Morgan's first spell in Europe, having spent a year on loan at French side Lyon in 2017 where she picked up a league title, the French Cup and a Champions League winner's medal in the process.

Morgan is already familiar with Tottenham's facilities having spent time there during a pre-World Cup training camp last year while two former Orlando Pride team-mates, Alanna Kennedy and Shelina Zadorsky, have also joined the club over the past few weeks.

The forward is also the fifth member of the USA's World Cup-winning squad to join the WSL this summer after Manchester City signed Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle, while Tobin Heath and Christen Press joined Manchester United.

As the women's transfer window closed on Thursday, the Women's Super League and its clubs will be delighted with the business done over the last few months.

A number of star names have arrived on English shores since June 19, as well as some key signings from within the league, as the WSL gets back up and running after the cancellation of the 2019/20 season due to coronavirus.

After one of the most successful windows for the women's league, from Lucy Bronze to Rose Lavelle and Pernille Harder, we take a look at some of the talented players you will be hearing about this season.