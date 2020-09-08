Jamal Lewis: Newcastle sign left-back from Norwich for £15m on five-year deal

0:44 Jamal Lewis is an 'excellent' addition to Steve Bruce's squad at Newcastle, Kaveh Solhekol tells The Transfer Show Jamal Lewis is an 'excellent' addition to Steve Bruce's squad at Newcastle, Kaveh Solhekol tells The Transfer Show

Newcastle have made further moves in the summer transfer window after signing Norwich left-back Jamal Lewis for £15m on a five-year deal.

Callum Wilson joined Newcastle for £20m on Monday, with former Bournemouth team-mate Ryan Fraser following suit when moving to St James' Park as a free agent.

With Jeff Hendrick also joining on a free, Lewis becomes Newcastle's fourth signing of the summer after the 22-year-old completed a medical on Tuesday.

The defender, who sat out of Northern Ireland's 5-1 defeat to Norway on Monday, had been a target for Liverpool earlier in the transfer window.

Speaking to NUFC TV, Lewis said: "It was a little bit unexpected but it was something that I was obviously looking forward to when I heard that there was serious interest, so I'm delighted to be here now.

"Newcastle's such a great club with such history and I knew it was an opportunity I would love to take with both hands."

Lewis, who started his youth career with his hometown club, Luton, joined Norwich's academy in 2014 and won a Sky Bet Championship title-winners' medal in 2018/19. He was also named in the league's team of the season before further enhancing his reputation in the Premier League last term.

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce added: "Jamal is a very exciting prospect. I watched him flourish in the Championship two years ago and he made a real fist of it in the Premier League last season.

"He is only 22 years old and has a wonderful future ahead of him so I hope he is a Newcastle United full-back for years to come.

"It's been a great week for us with incoming players. We have had to be patient but these players improve us, which is key."

Lewis could make his debut in Newcastle's opening Premier League game of the season with West Ham on Saturday, September 12 - live on Sky Sports.

All the latest news, analysis and rumours from the window in one place.

The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.

A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday, October 16 at 5pm.

Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.