Newcastle fixtures: Premier League 2020/21

Newcastle United travel to West Ham on Saturday, September 12 for their opening fixture of the 2020/21 Premier League season.

Steve Bruce's side head to the capital to face the Hammers at the London Stadium and, after entertaining Brighton in their first match at St. James' Park on September 19, return to London to face Spurs on September 26.

The festive period could be as defining a period as any in Newcastle's season, with consecutive matches against newly-promoted West Brom, Leeds and Fulham coming before a daunting run into the New Year that sees the Magpies face Manchester City, champions Liverpool, Leicester, Sheffield United and Arsenal.

September

12: West Ham (a)

19: Brighton (h)

26: Tottenham (a)

October

3: Burnley (h)

17: Man Utd (h)

24: Wolves (a)

31: Everton (h)

November

7: Southampton (a)

21: Chelsea (h)

28: Crystal Palace (a)

December

5: Aston Villa (a)

12: West Brom (h)

15: Leeds (a)

19: Fulham (h)

26: Man City (a)

28: Liverpool (h)

January

2: Leicester (h)

12: Sheff Utd (a)

16: Arsenal (a)

27: Leeds (h)

30: Everton (a)

February

3: Crystal Palace (h)

6: Southampton (h)

13: Chelsea (a)

20: Man Utd (a)

27: Wolves (h)

March

6: West Brom (a)

13: Aston Villa (h)

20: Brighton (a)

April

3: Tottenham (h)

10: Burnley (a)

17: West Ham (h)

24: Liverpool (a)

May

1: Arsenal (h)

8: Leicester (a)

12: Man City (h)

15: Sheff Utd (h)

23: Fulham (a)

The Premier League has revealed the 2020/21 season will start on Saturday September 12.

The season is scheduled to finish on Sunday May 23, 2021 - just 19 days before the rescheduled Euro 2020 tournament kicks off.

The transfer window opened on Monday July 27 and will close on Monday October 5 at 11pm. An additional domestic-only window will run from October 5 to 5pm on October 16 but Premier League clubs will only be able to trade with EFL clubs.

