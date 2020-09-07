Callum Wilson: Newcastle sign Bournemouth striker for £20m

Callum Wilson scored eight Premier League goals last season

Callum Wilson has signed for Newcastle from Bournemouth for £20m on a four-year deal.

Wilson turned down Aston Villa and flew from the south coast to Tyneside in Mike Ashley's private helicopter to complete the deal, leaving Bournemouth after six years following their relegation to the Sky Bet Championship.

Wilson becomes the third-highest transfer fee paid by Newcastle for a player, behind Joelinton (£40m from Hoffenheim in 2019) and Miguel Almiron (£21m from Atlanta United in 2019).

"From the minute I knew that Newcastle were interested, it was definitely something that appealed to me," Wilson told Newcastle's official website.

"It's a massive club with great history. Along the years, they've had great strikers so if I can emulate half of what they've done, I'd like to attempt that.

✍️ #NUFC are delighted to announce the signing of Callum Wilson from @afcbournemouth on a four-year deal!



Welcome, Callum! 🙌 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) September 7, 2020

"I believe in my ability as a player. As a striker I think it's important to set yourself goals long term and short term, and I'm hoping to achieve them.

"With the players around me, I believe we can get the goals we need as a team and I want to help contribute to that."

Wilson is set to be joined at Newcastle by former Bournemouth team-mate Ryan Fraser

The 28-year-old striker, capped four times by England, is set to link up with former team-mate Ryan Fraser, who has agreed a deal to join Newcastle as a free agent and is set to undergo a medical on Monday.

The duo hold the record for most Premier League goal combinations (12) in a 38-game season - set in 2018/19.

Wilson scored 67 goals in 180 Bournemouth appearances after arriving from Coventry in 2014 and also attracted interest from Fulham, West Ham and Tottenham this summer. He was previously linked with a move to Chelsea.

He scored eight Premier League goals last season but it was not enough to help the Cherries survive as their five-year stint in the top-flight came to an end.

1:22 Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough says Jamal Lewis' potential transfer to Newcastle is an exciting opportunity for the full-back Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough says Jamal Lewis' potential transfer to Newcastle is an exciting opportunity for the full-back

Newcastle, meanwhile, have agreed a £15m fee for left-back Jamal Lewis with Norwich on Saturday - with the player set for a medical on Tuesday.

Bournemouth also remain interested in a deal for former player Matt Ritchie, who signed a new Newcastle deal in March, although the midfielder's wages may be an issue.

Bruce: I've admired Wilson for a long time

Steve Bruce was delighted Newcastle signed Wilson

"Callum is somebody I've admired for a long time and I'm delighted to get him," boss Steve Bruce added.

"He has done fantastically well at Bournemouth and was deservedly playing centre forward for England less than two years ago.

"The club has worked ever so hard to get Callum here and we have beaten off competition from a number of clubs.

"I'm grateful the club has made it happen. Lee Charnley and those behind the scenes deserve a lot of credit."

