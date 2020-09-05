Jamal Lewis: Newcastle have £13.5m bid accepted for Norwich left-back

Jamal Lewis is on international duty with Northern Ireland

Newcastle have had a £13.5m bid for left-back Jamal Lewis accepted by Norwich.

Lewis, who had been a target for Liverpool earlier in the transfer window, is currently away on international duty with Northern Ireland for their Nations League campaign.

The Magpies enquired about Lewis earlier in the transfer window but were quoted £20m for the left-back.

Norwich boss Daniel Farke said at a news conference on Friday he would not sell Lewis for £100m if it was up to him, adding the left-back "knows how important he is and how much I value him".

Newcastle are in the market for a left-back after seeing Danny Rose's loan move from Tottenham expire at the end of last season.

They have been in negotiations with Sassuolo for left-back Rogerio, according to Sky in Italy. It is said a fee of £12.5m was being discussed for the 22-year-old.

Newcastle have also been actively trying to sign Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser this week.

Could Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser be reunited at Newcastle?

The Magpies have made a bid totalling £20m for Wilson and they are awaiting a response from Bournemouth, who were relegated from the Premier League last season.

Bournemouth turned down a £15m bid from Aston Villa for the striker, who is keen to play for either club as he wants to return to being a Premier League player.

Fraser, who ran down his contract with Bournemouth to become a free agent, was on Tyneside on Friday to hold talks with Newcastle boss Steve Bruce.

Fraser has not yet decided on his future and no agreement is in place with Newcastle. However, it is believed the 26-year-old is keen to move to St James' Park.

