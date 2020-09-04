Ryan Fraser arrives in Newcastle for talks with Steve Bruce

Ryan Fraser is a free agent after leaving Bournemouth

Ryan Fraser has arrived on Tyneside for face-to-face talks with Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce.

The winger, who is a free agent after running down his contract at Bournemouth, arrived in Newcastle on Friday afternoon to meet Bruce and his staff.

Fraser has not yet decided on his future and no agreement is in place with Newcastle. However, it is believed the Scotland international is keen to move to St James' Park.

Crystal Palace have also shown an interest in the 26-year-old, but it is understood he is considering a move to Newcastle to be closer to his family in Aberdeen.

Sky Sports News reported on Tuesday that Newcastle are also trying to structure a deal for Fraser's former Bournemouth team-mate Callum Wilson that would see Matt Ritchie move in the opposite direction.

However, Aston Villa are also keen to sign Wilson and have already had a bid - believed to be between £13m and £15m - turned down for the England international.

Newcastle boss Bruce sees Wilson and Fraser as his primary targets this window, while the club remain in talks with Arsenal over a loan deal for centre-back Rob Holding.

Holding would boost Bruce's central defensive options going into the new Premier League season, which starts at West Ham on September 12.

