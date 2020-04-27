Newcastle transfer news and rumours

Newcastle are the latest club to be linked with Philippe Coutinho

The latest transfer news and gossip on the players linked with Newcastle amid their proposed takeover - and those who could leave the club.

The latest players linked with a move to Newcastle…

Could Edinson Cavani make an eye-catching switch to Tyneside?

Philippe Coutinho - Newcastle are set to enter the Premier League-dominated race for the Barcelona forward on loan at Bayern Munich (Daily Star, April 27)

Kalidou Koulibaly - Newcastle have opened talks with Napoli over the defender also linked with Manchester United and Manchester City - but he would cost in the region of £70m (Footmercato, April 26)

Edinson Cavani - Newcastle are also ready to join the race for the PSG striker, who is soon to be out of contract. Atletico Madrid, Boca Juniors, Flamengo and Palmeiras are also said to be keen (Footmercato, April 26)

Nabil Fekir - The Real Betis forward is one of Newcastle's top summer targets, according to reports in France but the Spanish club will only be ready to start talking at 50m euros (Footmercato, April 26)

Fabio Borini - Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa are keen to take the former Sunderland striker on a free transfer from Hellas Verona (Tutto Hellas Verona, April 25)

Nabil Bentaleb - Steve Bruce is keen to turn the former Tottenham player's Schalke loan into a permanent deal once the season is finally concluded (Newcastle Chronicle, April 12)

The latest players linked with a Newcastle exit…

Javier Manquillo - Fenerbahce will make a move for the Newcastle right-back as they look to replace Mauricio Isla this summer (Fotomac, April 14)

Jamie Sterry, Jack Colback and Rob Elliot - All three players are set to leave the club on free transfers this summer (Newcastle Chronicle, April 12)

The latest Newcastle contract talk…

Matty Longstaff's future remains unresolved

Matty Longstaff - The young midfielder is keen to sort out a new deal at Newcastle - if the Saudi takeover goes through (The Sun, April 19). Newcastle brothers Matty and Sean Longstaff are in the process of changing agents in a bid to sort out their futures (Sky Sports, March 23).

Transfer Centre - follow the latest news with our live blog