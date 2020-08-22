Matty Longstaff: Newcastle midfielder signs new deal

Newcastle have fought off competition from a number of European clubs to keep Longstaff at St James' Park

Matty Longstaff has signed a new two-year contract at Newcastle, the club have confirmed.

The 20-year-old academy product, and younger brother of fellow midfielder Sean, made 15 appearances in all competitions for the club in his breakthrough 2019/20 campaign.

Sky Sports News revealed earlier this week that Magpies boss Steve Bruce had persuaded Longstaff to remain at St James' Park, despite serious interest in the midfielder from other Premier League clubs and abroad.

On committing his future to Newcastle, Longstaff said: "I'm delighted to have signed. It took a bit longer than I'd hoped but I'm really happy it's done now, and I can't wait to get back to playing at a full St. James' Park hopefully soon.

Matty Longstaff and Andy Carroll celebrate Newcastle's home win over Manchester United last term

"I spoke to Steve Bruce and we talked through it and it was a no-brainer after I spoke to him. He gave me my chance and I'm really looking forward to working with him and his coaching staff, who were all great with me."

Longstaff scored the winning goal on his Premier League debut against Manchester United last season, which was awarded the Goal of the Month Award for October 2019.

He also scored the opener in the reverse fixture in December which ended in a 4-1 win for United at Old Trafford, and made eight more appearances in the top flight, helping Bruce's side to a 13th-placed finish.

The England U19 international travelled to Italy earlier this year for talks with Udinese, who were offering the youngster a £30,000-a-week contract, much higher than the £850 a week he was previously earning at Newcastle.

Great to have you signed up, Matty! 🙌⚫️⚪️#NUFC — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) August 22, 2020

Sky Sports News has also been told Leeds and Brighton both approached his representatives after his contract ended in the summer.

Talks over a long-term deal for the highly-rated central midfielder began last year, but Longstaff rejected the £15,000-a-week offer that Newcastle put forward in November 2019.

After making an increased contract offer, Bruce said in June: "We have made him a wonderful offer and for me it [this] should be the way forward in his career. We have done everything we possibly can. Of course we would all love him to stay but it is his prerogative."

1:19 Sky Sports News reporter Keith Downie says the Premier League has rejected claims top-flight clubs interfered with Newcastle's failed takeover by a Saudi-backed consortium Sky Sports News reporter Keith Downie says the Premier League has rejected claims top-flight clubs interfered with Newcastle's failed takeover by a Saudi-backed consortium

As the 2020/21 campaign looms for the Magpies, who face West Ham on September 12 in their first match of next season, Newcastle are exploring making additions to their first-team squad in the summer transfer window.

Jeff Hendrick has undergone a medical ahead of completing a move to the club, while Newcastle are also targeting defender Chris Smalling as Bruce looks to strengthen his back line.

Transfer Centre LIVE!

All the latest news, analysis and rumours from the window in one place.

The summer transfer widow will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.

A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday, October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.