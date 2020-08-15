Chris Smalling: Newcastle target Manchester United defender

1:06 Manchester United defender Chris Smalling leads Newcastle manager Steve Bruce’s wanted list in this transfer window Manchester United defender Chris Smalling leads Newcastle manager Steve Bruce’s wanted list in this transfer window

Newcastle are targeting Manchester United defender Chris Smalling as Steve Bruce looks to strengthen his backline.

Smalling leads Bruce's wanted list this transfer window, having enjoyed a successful spell on loan at Roma last season, where he played 37 times to help them to a fifth-placed finish in Serie A.

The 30-year-old has two years left on his contract at Old Trafford and is available for transfer.

Bruce wants to 'buy British' this summer and former England international Smalling clearly fits the profile, although the collapse of the proposed Saudi-led takeover means his transfer funds may be limited.

Smalling's last appearance for United came in the 2-0 home defeat to Cardiff on the final day of the 2018/19 season.

Sancho could push for Man Utd move

Manchester United themselves are also keen to strengthen their squad over the summer.

Jadon Sancho could push for a move to Old Trafford, if Borussia Dortmund receive an offer from the Premier League club.

They are not giving up on trying to sign the England winger, despite the fact they missed the Monday deadline Borussia Dortmund set for the deal to be done.

The summer transfer widow will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.

A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday, October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

