Jadon Sancho could push for Manchester United move

Jadon Sancho could push for a move to Manchester United if Borussia Dortmund receive an offer from the Premier League club.

United are not giving up on trying to sign Sancho despite the fact that they missed the Monday deadline Borussia Dortmund set for the deal to be done.

Talks over personal terms continue between United and Sancho's representatives, despite Dortmund reiterating that Sancho will now remain at the Bundesliga club.

On Thursday, Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke backed up Michael Zorc's comments regarding the club's stance on Sancho, saying: "We agreed on this rule. Definite means definite. Jadon will play with us for the 2020/21 season. There is no room for interpretation".

Sancho - who is valued by his club at £108m - played 45 minutes in Dortmund's 6-0 pre-seaso friendly win against Austrian side SCR Altach in Switzerland on Wednesday.

Sancho has become more efficient at Borussia Dortmund

The London-born winger has enjoyed a meteoric rise in Germany's top flight, registering 17 goals and 17 assists in 32 Bundesliga games last season and also helping Dortmund win the German Super Cup.

'This is not over by a long shot'

Analysis by Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth:

"I've been in touch with our colleagues at Sky Germany... and they are convinced that Sancho won't be moving from Dortmund to United and he will be staying. On face value, it's deal off. But I'm not so sure. Never say never with transfers.

"We know Sancho is willing to go to Old Trafford and I'm told there is potential for him to push for a move to United if they do something they haven't done up until this point which is make a substantial offer.

"In a way, Zorc and Watzke could save face here - they're saying Sancho will be with Dortmund next season. It could be looked at in another way though and putting the onus on Sancho to come out and say, 'perhaps I do want to talk to United' and they Watzke and Zorc can turn round to the fans and say, 'we were planning on him staying, but what can we do if a player doesn't want to be at Dortmund?'.

Jadon Sancho has produced better numbers than Jack Grealish this season

"United remain quite relaxed on their part. Their position has not changed, he remains their No 1 target this summer and they feel like any deadlines imposed by Dortmund is a little bit artificial and the transfer window doesn't close until October 5. Furthermore, the €120m valuation is far too high in the current climate.

"There have been a few reports on social media from respected journalists sang that Sancho has agreed personal terms with United. I'm told this is simply not the case, but talks are ongoing between Sancho's representatives and United.

"Something tells me this is not over by a long shot."

The summer transfer widow will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.

A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday, October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

