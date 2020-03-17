Manchester United transfer news and rumours
Transfer news, rumours and gossip from Old Trafford
By Sky Sports Football
Last Updated: 17/03/20 12:05pm
The latest transfer news and gossip on the players linked with Manchester United - and those who could leave the club.
The latest players linked with a move to Man Utd...
Jude Bellingham - The Birmingham teenager has his pick of some of Europe's top clubs after Man Utd, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich met the Blues' asking price - believed to be £15m rising to £30m (Daily Mirror, March 14); Bellingham has already visited United's Carrington training ground (Sky Sports, March 10)
Jadon Sancho - Man Utd believe they are in pole position to land Sancho, though PSG could be their biggest competitor for the £130m-rated Borussia Dortmund man (Daily Mirror, March 12)
Donny van de Beek - Manchester United have identified Ajax midfielder Van de Beek as a potential summer signing, though Real Madrid reportedly have an unofficial agreement in place with the Netherlands international (Marca, March 15)
Leon Bailey - The Bayer Leverkusen winger, 22, is a potential alternative target to in-demand Jadon Sancho. United have reportedly kept tabs on Bailey since 2016 (Manchester Evening News, March 16)
Harry Kane - Manchester United are facing competition from Manchester City and Juventus for the transfer of the Tottenham striker (Daily Mirror, March 17)
Odion Ighalo - The striker, who is currently on loan at Old Trafford, will happily take a £6m hit to make his switch to Manchester United a permanent one (The Sun, March 17)
Samuel Umtiti - Manchester United and Arsenal are considering a swoop for the Barcelona defender as the Spanish club look to offload the Frenchman (Daily Mirror, March 17)
Denis Zakaria - Manchester United could land the Swiss midfielder in the summer with the coronavirus potentially forcing Borussia Monchengladbach to sell him.
The latest on players linked with a Man Utd exit...
Phil Jones - West Ham and Newcastle will battle for the £12m-rated defender, who is out of favour at Old Trafford (Daily Mirror, March 16)
The latest Man Utd contract talk...
Paul Pogba - Manchester United remain confident that Paul Pogba will extend his stay. The Frenchman's current deal expires at the end of next season but contains an option for a further term (Daily Mirror, March 16); Pogba will be among the Manchester United players who return to training at Carrington on Wednesday (The Times, March 17)
Dean Henderson - Man Utd want to give the goalkeeper a bumper new contract worth £100,000 a week to keep him from Chelsea's clutches. Frank Lampard's side would reportedly bid £50m but Sheffield United want him on loan for another season (The Sun, March 15)