Alexis Sanchez joins Inter Milan on three-year deal from Manchester United

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez has left the club on a free transfer to join Inter Milan on a three-year deal.

Sanchez, who has been on loan at Inter since August 2019, will receive a small pay-off from United after agreeing to waive the final two years of his £560k-per-week contract.

Sanchez's departure brings to an end his disappointing two-and-a-half year spell at Old Trafford. After arriving in a swap deal involving Henrikh Mkhitaryan from Arsenal, he went on to score just five goals in 45 games for United.

After confirming Sanchez's exit, a United statement read: "Everyone at Manchester United wishes Alexis Sanchez all the best in his future career as he joins Inter Milan on a permanent transfer."

Sanchez will receive a payout from United for cancelling his contract, which still had two years to run. The details of the payout are unknown but the value of the remaining two years in wages is around £55m.

His exit frees up United's iconic No 7 shirt, the same number worn by Jadon Sancho at Borussia Dortmund.

Speaking in August 2019 upon his move to Inter Milan, Sky Sports' Gary Neville was brutal in his assessment of the Chilean's time at Old Trafford...

"I thought he would be a forward who would play all across the line, who scored goals and was tenacious, but Sanchez has been an absolute disaster. I have no idea what's happened to him. There must be two of them. No one could have foreseen the disaster that was about to happen with Alexis Sanchez.

"I don't know what happened to him. That wasn't the Alexis Sanchez that played at Arsenal. He wasn't old when United signed him. He'd been proven. We knew United would get only a couple of years out of him, I know his wages were massive.

"But my point is, no one could have foreseen how bad he would be for the club."

Sky Sports' Adam Bate:

'This was no slow decline. Sanchez had been named Arsenal's player of the year just eight months prior to joining United but proceeded to struggle from the outset. Burnout was offered as an explanation but after his first summer off in years his form deserted him entirely.

'How did one of the Premier League's most exciting players become its biggest bust?'

Elsewhere at Old Trafford, Manchester United are close to agreeing personal terms in principle on a five-year contract with Jadon Sancho, as discussions continue at an advanced stage with Borussia Dortmund over the structure of the transfer fee.

Dortmund have not moved from their €120m (£108m) valuation of the England international, but seem to be open to accepting less money up front.

German football expert Raphael Honigstein told latest Transfer Talk podcast: "There's absolutely no doubt he would be a huge improvement on what they have, especially if you think of the traditional importance of width in the United team. Wingers that would get the crowd excited and those who take on players, whip in crosses and score themselves - all these things Sancho will do.

"The stats for a 20-year-old are unbelievable in terms of the goals he's scored and assisted last season in a pretty talented Dortmund team. The flip-side to this conversation is that Dortmund want to make a very careful calculation which is similar to the one Leverkusen are making for Havertz.

"Manchester United are still saying they are just in talks. It's a bit murky where both sides will try to get the best possible deal. There's a lot of poker and double-bluffing going on but it's now down to United to say 'here's the money'."

