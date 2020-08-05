Europa League round-up: Goals from Romelu Lukaku and Christian Eriksen send Inter Milan into the quarter-finals

Romelu Lukaku opened the scoring for Inter Milan

Goals from Romelu Lukaku and former Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen saw Inter Milan through to the Europa League quarter-finals with a 2-0 win against Getafe.

In the one-off last-16 tie in Germany, the Spanish side missed a penalty after Inter opened the scoring through Lukaku, with substitute Eriksen's 83rd-minute effort securing victory.

The Serie A side will face Bayer Leverkusen or Steven Gerrard's Rangers in the last eight at the Merkur Spiel-Arena on Monday.

Former Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen was also on the score sheet

Two goals from Jonas Wind saw Copenhagen overcome their first-leg deficit with a 3-0 win over Istanbul Basaksehir to go through to the quarter-finals.

The Danish side, whose other goal came from Rasmus Falk, overturned a 1-0 defeat from the game in Istanbul and will play Manchester United, who eased past LASK, in the last eight match in Cologne on August 10.

Shakhtar Donetsk went through 5-1 on aggregate against Wolfsburg following a 3-0 win in the second leg, as both sides finished the game with 10 men.

The home side left it late to take the lead, with Junior Moraes opening the scoring in the 89th minute before adding a second in the third minute of added time. Manor Solomon also hit the target in between Moraes' two goals.

Shakhtar's Davit Khocholava was shown a straight red in the 67th minute, soon followed by Wolfsburg's John Anthony Brooks, who was dismissed for a second yellow card offence just three minutes later.

Anthony Martial celebrates a goal for Man Utd against LASK

Last-16 ties remaining

Wolves v Olympiakos (1-1)

v Olympiakos (1-1) Bayer Leverkusen v Rangers (3-1)

(3-1) Basel v Eintracht Frankfurt (3-0)

Sevilla vs Roma (single knockout game)

Quarter-final draw in full

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Basel/Eintracht Frankfurt

Manchester United vs Copenhagen

vs Copenhagen Inter Milan vs Bayer Leverkusen/ Rangers

Wolves/Olympiakos vs Sevilla/Roma

Semi-final draw in full

Wolves /Olympiakos or Sevilla/Roma vs Manchester United or Copenhagen

/Olympiakos or Sevilla/Roma vs or Copenhagen Shakhtar Donetsk or Basel/Eintracht Frankfurt v Inter Milan or Bayer Leverkusen/Rangers

Europa League: key dates

Europa League last-16: August 6 (kick-off 5.55pm, 8pm BST)

(kick-off 5.55pm, 8pm BST) Europa League quarter-finals: August 10/11 (8pm BST)

(8pm BST) Europa League semi-finals: August 16/17 (8pm BST)

(8pm BST) Europa League final: August 21 (8pm BST)

For a full assessment of the Europa League state of play read more here