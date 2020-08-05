Manchester United 2-1 LASK (Agg: 7-1): Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side reach Europa League quarter-finals

Manchester United came from behind to beat LASK 2-1 at Old Trafford as they sealed their spot in the Europa League quarter-finals with a 7-1 victory on aggregate.

Leading 5-0 from the first leg, which was played nearly five months earlier before the coronvairus pandemic halted the season, United were never in any danger, but it was the visitors who took the lead thanks to Philipp Wiesinger's stunning strike in the 55th minute.

However, United, who put in a lacklustre display for much of the game, hit back 93 seconds later through Jesse Lingard (57) before substitute Anthony Martial's late strike sealed victory on the night (88).

United are just three games from silverware and their bid to win the Europa League continues on Monday when they will face Copenhagen, who progressed past Istanbul Basaksehir, in a one-off game in the quarter-finals in Cologne.

Player ratings Manchester United: Romero (7), Fosu-Mensah (6), Bailly (7), Maguire (7), Williams (7), McTominay (6), Fred (6), Mata (7), Lingard (8), James (6), Ighalo (7).



Subs: Pogba (7), Pereira (7), Martial, Chong (6), Martial (n/a), Mengi (n/a)



Man of the match: Jesse Lingard

How United reached the last eight

Image: Jesse Lingard equalised for United

LASK came to Old Trafford with nothing to lose following their thrashing in the first leg and they made United work hard. Andres Andrade saw a looping header strike the crossbar before Wiesinger lashed just wide in the 10th minute, while Sergio Romero had to deal with a Marko Raguz attempt later in the half.

The first half was certainly lacking quality, with United, who failed to muster a single shot on target against a side they scored five against five months ago, looking rusty and disjointed as they searched for a breakthrough.

Things did improve after the break and four minutes into the second half Odion Ighalo wriggled free to produce United's first effort on target.

Man Utd team news Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made nine changes from last month's match with Leicester as Manchester United looked to wrap up progress against LASK in the Europa League last-16.



Harry Maguire and Brandon Williams were the only survivors from the 2-0 win as the Premier League came to a close at the King Power Stadium 10 days ago.



But there were only two new faces from the 5-0 first-leg win in Austria in March, with Jesse Lingard and Timothy Fosu-Mensah replacing Bruno Fernandes and the injured Luke Shaw.

Brandon Williams' cross then just evaded Daniel James and Lingard and they were made to pay for their wastefulness in front of goal as LASK opened the scoring in stunning style.

After Timothy Fosu-Mensah turned a threatening cross behind his own goal, the corner was only cleared as far as Wiesinger and the defender hit a stunning curler from 25 yards that bent in the top right-hand corner, leaving Romero absolutely no chance.

Wiesinger went close to adding to that 55th-minute wonder strike moments later and it proved a costly missed as United instantly hit back.

Mata met a loose ball with a lovely first-time pass that sent Lingard scampering through to slot past goalkeeper Alexander Schlager in the 57th minute.

Image: Jesse Lingard scored United's equaliser

Scott McTominay then fizzed wide from the edge of the penalty area as United started to crank up the pressure before Solskjaer handed a first-team debut to 18-year-old defender Teden Mengi, who came on at the same time as Martial.

The Frenchman wrapped up victory two minutes from time as neat build-up with Mata was followed by a shot

that trickled over the line after Schlager failed to keep it out.

What Solskjaer said

Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: "We learned the players need to play to keep that sharpness. Some of these lads haven't played for a while and it showed. We won, we gave a debut to a young lad, it's been a good night.

"It is that sharpness you lack when you don't play regularly, some haven't played since lockdown, for me it was a good exercise, it's job done, minutes under the belt and on to Copenhagen."

Image: Paul Pogba came on for Manchester United

Opta stats - United concede first home goal in EL this season

Manchester United have netted 23 goals in the Europa League this season, at least four more than any other side in the competition.

Philipp Wiesinger's opener for LASK was the first goal Manchester United have conceded at home in the Europa League this season.

Anthony Martial is now Manchester United's top scorer in all competitions this season with 23 goals. The Frenchman had scored just 23 goals in his last two campaigns combined for the Red Devils.

Jesse Lingard has scored in back-to-back matches for Manchester United for the first time since December 2018

Image: LASK hit the crossbar early on

What's next?

As previously mentioned, Manchester United will face Copenhagen in the Europa League last eight on Monday at the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, Germany.

Last-16 ties remaining

Wolves v Olympiakos (1-1)

v Olympiakos (1-1) Bayer Leverkusen v Rangers (3-1)

(3-1) Basel v Eintracht Frankfurt (3-0)

Sevilla vs Roma (single knockout game)

Quarter-final draw in full

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Basel/Eintracht Frankfurt

Manchester United vs Copenhagen

vs Copenhagen Inter Milan vs Bayer Leverkusen/ Rangers

Wolves/Olympiakos vs Sevilla/Roma

Semi-final draw in full

Wolves /Olympiakos or Sevilla/Roma vs Manchester United or Copenhagen

/Olympiakos or Sevilla/Roma vs or Copenhagen Shakhtar Donetsk or Basel/Eintracht Frankfurt v Inter Milan or Bayer Leverkusen/Rangers

Europa League: key dates

Europa League last-16: August 5/6 (kick-off 5.55pm, 8pm BST)

(kick-off 5.55pm, 8pm BST) Europa League quarter-finals: August 10/11 (8pm BST)

(8pm BST) Europa League semi-finals: August 16/17 (8pm BST)

(8pm BST) Europa League final: August 21 (8pm BST)

