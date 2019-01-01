Europa League Fixtures

October 2019

Thursday 3rd October

Astana 1 2 15:50 Partizan Belgrade FT
Bet on Football with
AZ Alkmaar 0 0 17:55 Manchester United
Home 5/2 10/11 Away 11/4
BSC Young Boys Bern 1 1 17:55 Rangers
Home 15/8 1/1 Away 10/3
Besiktas 0 0 17:55 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Home 10/3 4/5 Away 5/2
Braga 1 1 17:55 SK Slovan Bratislava
Home 10/11 6/4 Away 5/1
CSKA Moscow 0 0 17:55 Espanyol
Home 13/8 10/11 Away 9/2
FC Oleksandria 1 1 17:55 AA Gent
Home 5/1 1/1 Away 11/8
Ferencvaros 0 2 17:55 Ludogorets
Feyenoord 1 0 17:55 FC Porto
Home 4/9 5/2 Away 7/1
Istanbul Buyuksehir 1 0 17:55 M'gladbach
Home 4/7 9/4 Away 6/1
RZ Pellets WAC 1 1 17:55 Roma
Home 4/1 11/10 Away 11/8
St Etienne 1 1 17:55 Wolfsburg
Home 3/1 10/11 Away 9/4
Arsenal 0 0 20:00 Standard Liege
Home 4/11 19/5 Away 6/1
Celtic 0 0 20:00 CFR Cluj-Napoca
Home 3/4 5/2 Away 19/5
F91 Dudelange 0 0 20:00 Qarabag FK
Home 3/1 12/5 Away 17/20
FC Lugano 0 0 20:00 Dynamo Kiev
Home 7/2 23/10 Away 17/20
Krasnodar 0 0 20:00 Getafe
Home 6/4 21/10 Away 19/10
Lazio 0 0 20:00 Rennes
Home 8/15 3/1 Away 19/4
Malmo FF 0 0 20:00 FC Copenhagen
Home 1/1 21/10 Away 3/1
Rosenborg 0 0 20:00 PSV Eindhoven
Home 14/5 13/5 Away 4/5
Sevilla 0 0 20:00 Apoel Nicosia
Home 1/4 9/2 Away 10/1
Sporting Lisbon 0 0 20:00 Linz ASK
Home 21/20 5/2 Away 12/5
Trabzonspor 0 0 20:00 Basel
Home 9/5 5/2 Away 13/10
Vitoria de Guimaraes 0 0 20:00 Eintracht Frankfurt
Home 17/10 23/10 Away 6/4

Thursday 24th October

AA Gent 0 0 17:55 Wolfsburg
AZ Alkmaar 0 0 17:55 Astana
BSC Young Boys Bern 0 0 17:55 Feyenoord
Besiktas 0 0 17:55 Braga
CSKA Moscow 0 0 17:55 Ferencvaros
FC Porto 0 0 17:55 Rangers
Istanbul Buyuksehir 0 0 17:55 RZ Pellets WAC
Ludogorets 0 0 17:55 Espanyol
Partizan Belgrade 0 0 17:55 Manchester United
Qarabag FK 0 0 17:55 Apoel Nicosia
Roma 0 0 17:55 M'gladbach
SK Slovan Bratislava 0 0 17:55 Wolverhampton Wanderers
St Etienne 0 0 17:55 FC Oleksandria
Arsenal 0 0 20:00 Vitoria de Guimaraes
Celtic 0 0 20:00 Lazio
Dynamo Kiev 0 0 20:00 FC Copenhagen
Eintracht Frankfurt 0 0 20:00 Standard Liege
Getafe 0 0 20:00 Basel
Malmo FF 0 0 20:00 FC Lugano
PSV Eindhoven 0 0 20:00 Linz ASK
Rennes 0 0 20:00 CFR Cluj-Napoca
Sevilla 0 0 20:00 F91 Dudelange
Sporting Lisbon 0 0 20:00 Rosenborg
Trabzonspor 0 0 20:00 Krasnodar

November 2019

Wednesday 6th November

Vitoria de Guimaraes 0 0 15:50 Arsenal

Thursday 7th November

Astana 0 0 15:50 AZ Alkmaar
Apoel Nicosia 0 0 17:55 Qarabag FK
Basel 0 0 17:55 Getafe
CFR Cluj-Napoca 0 0 17:55 Rennes
F91 Dudelange 0 0 17:55 Sevilla
FC Copenhagen 0 0 17:55 Dynamo Kiev
FC Lugano 0 0 17:55 Malmo FF
Krasnodar 0 0 17:55 Trabzonspor
Lazio 0 0 17:55 Celtic
Linz ASK 0 0 17:55 PSV Eindhoven
Rosenborg 0 0 17:55 Sporting Lisbon
Standard Liege 0 0 17:55 Eintracht Frankfurt
Braga 0 0 20:00 Besiktas
Espanyol 0 0 20:00 Ludogorets
FC Oleksandria 0 0 20:00 St Etienne
Ferencvaros 0 0 20:00 CSKA Moscow
Feyenoord 0 0 20:00 BSC Young Boys Bern
M'gladbach 0 0 20:00 Roma
Manchester United 0 0 20:00 Partizan Belgrade
RZ Pellets WAC 0 0 20:00 Istanbul Buyuksehir
Rangers 0 0 20:00 FC Porto
Wolfsburg 0 0 20:00 AA Gent
Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 0 20:00 SK Slovan Bratislava

Wednesday 27th November

Vitoria de Guimaraes 0 0 15:50 Standard Liege

Thursday 28th November

Astana 0 0 15:50 Manchester United
Krasnodar 0 0 15:50 Basel
Trabzonspor 0 0 15:50 Getafe
AZ Alkmaar 0 0 17:55 Partizan Belgrade
BSC Young Boys Bern 0 0 17:55 FC Porto
Besiktas 0 0 17:55 SK Slovan Bratislava
Braga 0 0 17:55 Wolverhampton Wanderers
CSKA Moscow 0 0 17:55 Ludogorets
FC Oleksandria 0 0 17:55 Wolfsburg
Ferencvaros 0 0 17:55 Espanyol
Feyenoord 0 0 17:55 Rangers
Istanbul Buyuksehir 0 0 17:55 Roma
RZ Pellets WAC 0 0 17:55 M'gladbach
St Etienne 0 0 17:55 AA Gent
Arsenal 0 0 20:00 Eintracht Frankfurt
Celtic 0 0 20:00 Rennes
F91 Dudelange 0 0 20:00 Apoel Nicosia
FC Lugano 0 0 20:00 FC Copenhagen
Lazio 0 0 20:00 CFR Cluj-Napoca
Malmo FF 0 0 20:00 Dynamo Kiev
Rosenborg 0 0 20:00 Linz ASK
Sevilla 0 0 20:00 Qarabag FK
Sporting Lisbon 0 0 20:00 PSV Eindhoven

December 2019

Thursday 12th December

Apoel Nicosia 0 0 17:55 Sevilla
Basel 0 0 17:55 Trabzonspor
CFR Cluj-Napoca 0 0 17:55 Celtic
Dynamo Kiev 0 0 17:55 FC Lugano
Eintracht Frankfurt 0 0 17:55 Vitoria de Guimaraes
FC Copenhagen 0 0 17:55 Malmo FF
Getafe 0 0 17:55 Krasnodar
Linz ASK 0 0 17:55 Sporting Lisbon
PSV Eindhoven 0 0 17:55 Rosenborg
Qarabag FK 0 0 17:55 F91 Dudelange
Rennes 0 0 17:55 Lazio
Standard Liege 0 0 17:55 Arsenal
AA Gent 0 0 20:00 FC Oleksandria
Espanyol 0 0 20:00 CSKA Moscow
FC Porto 0 0 20:00 Feyenoord
Ludogorets 0 0 20:00 Ferencvaros
M'gladbach 0 0 20:00 Istanbul Buyuksehir
Manchester United 0 0 20:00 AZ Alkmaar
Partizan Belgrade 0 0 20:00 Astana
Rangers 0 0 20:00 BSC Young Boys Bern
Roma 0 0 20:00 RZ Pellets WAC
SK Slovan Bratislava 0 0 20:00 Braga
Wolfsburg 0 0 20:00 St Etienne
Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 0 20:00 Besiktas

