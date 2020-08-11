Jadon Sancho 360: The view from Man Utd, Borussia Dortmund and the England winger

3:48 Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol explains why Manchester United's pursuit of Jadon Sancho may not be over Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol explains why Manchester United's pursuit of Jadon Sancho may not be over

As Jadon Sancho's prospective move to Manchester United threatens to become the saga of this summer's transfer window, Sky Sports News looks at the state of play from all sides; clubs and player...

The view from... Manchester United

As Sky Sports News revealed on Monday, Manchester United are not giving up their chase for Sancho despite Borussia Dortmund publicly insisting he will stay beyond this summer.

The England winger remains United's number one target and, as far as they are concerned, the transfer window is still in its early phase; there are still just less than two months to go.

United will do their business at a pace that suits them, not that of another club. This, coupled with so much time left until October 5, explains why they have not yet made an offer for the player.

They also remain in the Europa League, with a good chance of going all the way, so increasing the pace and intensity into making this signing now could be an unwanted distraction.

United are frustrated that things have turned out this way so far; that it looks to be becoming one of those 'sagas'. They are also frustrated Dortmund have so far made them deal with two agents, and do not want to deal directly.

The main obstacles so far have been Dortmund's refusal to budge on the fee, as well as the agents' cut and the player's wages. United do not want to repeat the mistakes of the past, such as with Alexis Sanchez, who has just been paid off to finish his £560,000 per-week contract.

But, ultimately, United know the player wants to move to Old Trafford and they still have plenty of time to make it happen. Nothing that has happened over the past week changes that.

The view from... Borussia Dortmund

It is significant that Michael Zorc came out and said what he did, when he did. The comment appeared decisive, and conclusive. He said: "We plan on having Jadon Sancho in our team this season, the decision is final." You would think that might be the end of the matter.

But what else could they come out and do? They had set an artificial deadline for a deal to be made, so they would have unlikely to then tell the world that he is still for sale. The comment, including announcing he has an extra year until 2023, also protects the value of the player.

From their point of view they are still not desperate to sell him, believing the player will still be worth at least the same £100m+ next year. Sky Germany believe it is more likely Sancho will stay now.

On Tuesday, striker Erling Haaland also came out and said how pleased he is Sancho is staying and that he is looking forward to the winger setting up lots more goals for him next season. It appears Dortmund are putting up United front.

0:18 Alex Witsel says it is "really good news" that Jadon Sancho will stay at Dortmund after sporting director Michael Zorc appeared to rule out a potential transfer Alex Witsel says it is "really good news" that Jadon Sancho will stay at Dortmund after sporting director Michael Zorc appeared to rule out a potential transfer

But if Dortmund were not at least open to a sale, why would have they engaged the services of the same agent who sold Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Arsenal and Ousmane Dembele to Barcelona?

It remains significant that they have said he is now staying. It would be a a significant climb down if they were to strike a deal under their £100m valuation in the next two months. But this is the transfer window. Stranger things have happened.

The view from... Jadon Sancho

It is no secret that Sancho would like to come back to Premier League. He feels he has unfinished business in England because he did not get the chance to prove himself at Manchester City.

United are also in the Champions League next season, which has significantly helped their cause, and he has friends there, and will play. A move to the Theatre of Dreams rarely does not make sense.

On the other hand, though, Sancho is not kind of character who will kick up a fuss, put in a transfer request or develop a mysterious injury to force through a move. It would suit United for him to agitate, but while they still have not actually made an offer for him, why would he?

The player can only keep his head down and keep working hard, looking ahead to the new season with Dortmund. He is young, he has a great thing going there, and in the background he knows most of Europe's big clubs - Real Madrid, Barcelona, Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain - would love to sign him at some stage.

He can afford to sit tight and watch how things develop between the clubs.

The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.

A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday October 16 at 5pm.

