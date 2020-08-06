Jadon Sancho: Borussia Dortmund forward worth £85m, says expert panel

Borussia Dortmund are holding out for 120m euros for Jadon Sancho - but is the Manchester United target worth that in the current market? The Insider, Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol, consults a expert panel over Sancho's valuation.

If you want to know how much something is worth you have to ask the experts.

Manchester United are trying to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund but there's a big difference of opinion between the clubs when it comes to valuation.

1:34 Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol says negotiations between Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund over Jadon Sancho have become a 'poker game'. Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol says negotiations between Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund over Jadon Sancho have become a 'poker game'.

Borussia Dortmund think he's worth €120m (£108m) while United believe it would be irresponsible to spend that much money on one player in the current economic climate.

So, who is right? How much is Sancho really worth and who will blink first in the game of high-stakes transfer poker United are playing with Dortmund?

Well, in the transfer business money talks. The deal will only be done at a price point both sides are comfortable with.

0:30 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wouldn't be drawn on questions about Manchester United's pursuit of Jadon Sancho Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wouldn't be drawn on questions about Manchester United's pursuit of Jadon Sancho

To find out what that figure should be, we have spoken to five people who know everything there is to know about the European transfer market.

We asked them what they think Sancho is worth in today's market and what they thought Manchester United would be getting for their money if they get their man.

The lowest valuation we came up with was £60m and the highest was £120m. The average price according to our experts - what Sancho is worth in today's market - is £85m.

The Premier League player: £100m

"There's no question that Jadon Sancho is an incredible talent. I watch German football when I can and he has got it all.

"I can understand both sides of the argument. £100m is a lot of money considering everything that's going on right now but I think his value is only going to go up in the future.

"Jadon is a more complete player than (Manchester City's) Raheem Sterling was at his age and he's only going to get better and better. That's how good he is.

Sancho worth up to £162m? The Football Observatory values Sancho at £162m, using a methodology that factors his contract status, age, international level and many more metrics. Meanwhile, transfermarkt.co.uk proposes a £105m price tag, using their own valuation algorithm.

"Don't get me wrong, I totally understand why United don't want to pay over the odds but Jadon is a special player and they should do whatever they can to get him.

"He scores goals and he creates goals and United will have so many options with him, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial up front.

"If I was United I would pay £100m for him. He's only 20 and he will be worth double that in a few years."

The Premier League club owner: £60m

Sancho has become more efficient at Borussia Dortmund Sancho has become more efficient at Borussia Dortmund

"I'd be amazed if any club spent £100m on a player this summer. The money is just not there.

"People need to wake up and smell the coffee. It's all well and good fans demanding signings and people in the media writing about these massive deals, but where is the money going to come from?

"The only people making money right now are Amazon and Facebook and that guy who makes electric cars.

"Let me spell this out: We are facing the biggest crisis the game has ever faced. United know that, just like the rest of us all know it.

"Part of me is actually bemused by the fact that Dortmund are asking for so much money for Sancho.

"Their business model is based on buying young players, developing them and selling them on.

"They have to be realistic. Every business has been hit by this and they are no different.

"I don't know how long Sancho has got left on his contract but it's not very long [it runs out in 2022]. They are going to have to cash in soon, unless he signs a new deal.

"Dortmund are effectively a selling club. I think United are doing exactly the right thing. If I was them, I would offer £60m plus add ons and walk away."

The agent: £75m

0:22 Could Jadon Sanchez replace Alexis Sanchez at Manchester United? Here's a look at how the two compared last season. Could Jadon Sanchez replace Alexis Sanchez at Manchester United? Here's a look at how the two compared last season.

"The situation totally depends on whether you are the buyer or the seller.

"What is happening in the world today has made it a very difficult time for everyone.

"It's affecting us, just like it's affecting everyone else. It's just in our case, no one is going to feel sorry for us.

"Let's look at it from Dortmund's point of view, they have got one of the best young players in the world and I think it's psychologically important for them to get £100m for him.

"Remember they got crazy money when they sold Ousmane Dembele to Barcelona and Sancho is a better player.

"Whatever happens, the final deal has to be a £100m deal. United will be looking to pay probably something like £70m or £75m, but I don't see that being enough for Dortmund.

"From what I've heard Sancho is not the kind of player who is going to try and force through a move.

"It won't be the end of the world if he stays at Dortmund for another season. More clubs will be in a better position to sign him next summer.

"Don't get me wrong, Sancho is a very good player but I think Kai Havertz is better and Bayer Leverkusen are asking for £75m for him."

The intermediary: £120m

"You guys all need to calm down. The window's only been open for a about a week and all you're talking about is Jadon this and Jadon that.

"You don't know what is going on behind the scenes. Why would anyone want you to know what's going on?

"Jadon is 20 and he's playing in one of the best leagues in the world. What you think he's worth or what anyone else who's not involved thinks is not important.

"If United don't want to pay what he's worth, that's not a problem, someone else will pay."

The football finance expert: £70m

0:32 Former Manchester United winger Keith Gillespie says a move to Old Trafford could help Jadon Sancho become a 'world superstar'. Former Manchester United winger Keith Gillespie says a move to Old Trafford could help Jadon Sancho become a 'world superstar'.

"Looking at the numbers, I can't see how United could afford to spend £100m on one player right now, certainly not in one instalment, as they have done on some deals in the past.

"Everyone I speak to and deal with is being extremely cautious at the moment and rightly so.

"It would send out totally the wrong message to spend money like it's going out of fashion when people are losing their jobs.

"I'm not an expert on football but do United even really need Sancho? They seem to have some pretty good forwards already and they signed Bruno Fernandes in the winter.

"Unless Dortmund start being more realistic, I would advise United to walk away and revisit the deal next January or next summer.

"Having said that, I don't think the people who run United really need my advice on this."

The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.

A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.